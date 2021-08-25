The 5 Most Unique Coffee Shops in Portland, Oregon

When you’re in a city like Portland, OR, which has hundreds (if not thousands) of places to get a decent cup of coffee, it’s hard to separate the good from the great. Luckily we’ve done the work for you and narrowed it down to the best and most unique coffee shops in one of the most unique cities in the country!

1. First on our list is Stacks Coffee House in North Portland. This one makes the top five because, not only does it serve an amazing cup of coffee, but it’s also a community library! You can come enjoy a great selection of espresso drinks, teas and baked goods (made in house or at Shoofly Vegan Bakery) while surrounded by walls of books that you can start there, and then actually take it home to finish! Stacks is also a meeting place for aspiring writers, offering regular creative writing classes for their community.

Library at Stacks coffee house www.thestackscoffeehouse.com

Oh and did I mention the breakfast tacos? No matter what your dietary restriction, they’ve got a taco for you. I’m partial to the bacon, egg, cheese and potato myself. So if you’re looking for a great cup of coffee, locally made pastries and the perfect breakfast food in a cozy, library-esque environment, Stacks Coffee House is the place to go!

2. Next on our list is the Dragonfly Coffee house, and no, I didn’t pick this one just because I love dragonflies. This adorable place is the epitome of the cozy, community coffee shop. Locally owned and operated, the staff at the Dragonfly will make you feel instantly at home. They offer a beautiful selection of house made pastries to go with your drink of choice, including both vegan and gluten free options. I’m partial to the Vegan Breakfast Bars, a healthy and delicious way to start your day.

Latte Art the the Dragonfly www.thedragonflycoffeehouse.com

The latte art at this location definitely deserves a mention, but you have to get a cup to drink in house to fully appreciate the artistry of the talented and friendly Dragonfly Baristas!

3. The third coffee shop on our list is the Snow Bunny Cafe in the Pearl district. Don’t bother looking for a website. This place is so good, it doesn’t need one! The Snow Bunny caught my eye at first because of the scrabble menu board, but it made this list because of the atmosphere and amazing coffee and tea selections. They also offer Korean inspired shaved ice and mini waffles. If you’re looking for something different, this is the place to be!

Shaved Milk Ice https://businessreviews.cloud/business/snow-bunny-cafe-coffee-and-tea-portland

4. If you’re looking for Unique coffee shops, look no further than Tōv. You can’t miss it because it’s literally a double decker bus. Located on Portland’s famous Hawthorne Blvd, Tōv is the place to go for artisanal, elegant coffee. You can pick up your drink and head upstairs to the comfy top deck, lined with cushions and pillows for your comfort.

Top Deck at Tov https://www.tovcoffee.com/

This place gives off an exotic middle eastern vibe that will keep you coming back. But beware the crowds, Tōv is one of the most popular coffee spots in the city, so expect a line!

5. Last but not least, we’ve got one of the coolest coffee shops in the city. Cathedral Coffee, a short walk from Cathedral park under the St. Johns Bridge, doesn’t look like much from the outside, but the inside is a cozy spot filled with comfy furniture and adorable nooks, perfect for sipping and reading.

Under the Cathedral Bridge https://www.cathedralcoffee.com/blog

They also offer a full service bakery with sweet and savory fair!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.