Live Music Outdoors on Sauvie Island

Need a live music fix but still nervous about crowds indoors? There's a wonderful solution on Portland's own slice of paradise, Sauvie Island. Outdoor music is back at Topaz Farm! After a long hiatus for the pandemic, the owners, Kat and Jim Topaz, have opened the farm back up for a summer concert series currently going through Sept 23rd. More dates to be announced later!

Bring the whole family and get ready for an amazing night of music and farm fun. Get there early and take advantage of the you-pick berries and flowers. Stroll past the mini goats and donkeys, a sure way to entertain the kids. And don't worry about packing dinner, Topaz Farm features amazing food including organic fare fresh from the farm, as well as gourmet burgers from the the food truck, Holler, owned by renowned local chef Doug Adams. Plus local beer is on tap!

Topaz Farm presents a well rounded line-up for the whole family!

8/26: A night of indie folk-pop with the Shook Twins+John Craigie, featuring special guest Jeremy Ferrara on August 26th.

9/2: This show is followed closely by Tre Burt on September 2nd, performing his second album. "You, Yeah, You" is described as a narrated collection of songs featuring a cast of fictional characters and is sure to be an experience.

9/9 9/10: Blind Pilot will be doing back to back shows on Thursday September 9th and Friday September 10th. Israel Nebeker, Ryan Dobrowski, Kati Claborn, Dave Jorgensen, Ian Krist and Luke Ydstie formed Blind Pilot in Portland, Oregon in 2007 when songwriter Israel Nebeker and co-founding member Ryan Dobrowski went on a bicycle tour west coast. Twelve years later, Blind Pilot has released three studio albums, 3 Rounds And A Sound (2008), We Are The Tide (2011) and And Then Like Lions (2016) and has sold out concerts across the U.S., Europe and the UK.

9/16: The Helio Sequence is made up of Brandon Summers and Benjamin Weikel, a Portland, OR based band/production duo. They've been recording and performing professionally for over 20 years, releasing six full-length albums with legendary label Sub Pop and touring internationally as a headlining act. The Helio Sequence has supported a variety of bands including Modest Mouse, The Pixies, Blonde Redhead, Kings of Leon, Keane, and Death Cab For Cutie.

9/23: Colin Meloy, frontman and songwriter for The Decemberists as well as an author, is doing a solo show for Topaz Farm. The Decemberists formed in Portland, OR in 2000 when Meloy relocated from Missoula, MT, after graduating from the University of Montana. Since that time, the Grammy-nominated band have released eight albums including their latest, I’ll Be Your Girl, which was released in March 2018 on Capitol Records.

More dates to be announced and get your tickets now cause they sell out fast!

Doors for the show open at 5 pm and the music starts at 6:30, giving you plenty of time to explore the farm and get your seats. Don't forget to bring your own chairs or blankets!

Topaz Farm prides itself on maintaining covid safety so proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test from the past 48 hours is required for attendees of all ages.

