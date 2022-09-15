Arizona Field Ornithologists 15th Annual Meeting to be held in Safford

AZFO Jessie Rogers: Canva

Arizona Field Ornithologist will be hosting “Sky Islands and Desert Waters” birding expeditions and education on the fourth weekend in September. According to Important Bird Area Programs, over 130 different species of birds can be found on Mt Graham and 31 are considered special status species.

AZFO expeditions will travel up and around Mt Graham from the grassland to the chaparral, and through oak and pine forests to learn more about the migrations and habitats of these bird species.

Friday, September 23, 2022, there will be four mini-expeditions to choose from to observe and record birds during the height of fall migration. Field expeditions offer the opportunity to gather data to contribute to AZFO annual reports and bird counts.

Lower elevation Gillespie Wash and Stockton Pass Campground oak-juniper species may include Arizona Woodpecker, Bewick’s Wren, Bridled Titmouse, Mexican Jay, and Hutton’s Vireo.

Twilight Road and Campground oak woodland and pine forest where you might find Greater Pewee, Mountain Chickadee, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Yellow-eyed Junco, and Hermit Thrush, and more.

Noon Creek, Wet Canyon, and Arcadia Campground expect nuthatches, American Robins, Hermit Thrush, and Steller’s Jays.

Hospital Flat and Snow Flat expeditions may see Broad-tailed Hummingbird, Brown Creeper, flycatchers, Hermit Thrush, and Yellow-eyed Junco

After the expeditions, a welcome social will be held at JD’s Grill House in Thatcher.

Nuthatch Jessie Rogers: Canva

Saturday the 24th morning events will be held in Safford at Discovery Park Circle D ranch house. There will be book sales, award presentations, and a silent auction, plus birding presentations such as “Advances in Pinyon Jay conservation science and the role of new technology, and the secret life of Lucy’s Warblers: Tucson Audubon Nestbox Research”

Lunch will be catered by Kainoa’s Hawaiian Grill, and at 4:30 there will be a tour of the Gila Watershed Partnership’s Native Plant Greenhouse. Saturday evening events will take place at Mt Graham Golf Club in Thatcher. Author Rich Taylor will present “Six Seasons: A Birding Year in the Land of the Apache.”

The cost of the weekend program is $25 for AZFO members, $35 for nonmembers. The catered lunch is $10 and the evening banquet is $25 and must preregister by September 15th.

For more information contact Diane Drobka; call 928-485-2744 or e-mail sunny1az@yahoo.com Find the Arizona Field Ornithologists website at http://www.azfo.org/index.html

“Arizona Field Ornithologists is an organization of birders and ornithologists dedicated to increasing the knowledge of the identification, status, and distribution of Arizona’s birdlife.”