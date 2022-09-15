Safford, AZ

Arizona Field Ornithologists 15th Annual Meeting to be held in Safford

Jessie Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuttg_0hu2zb2R00
AZFOJessie Rogers: Canva

Arizona Field Ornithologist will be hosting “Sky Islands and Desert Waters” birding expeditions and education on the fourth weekend in September. According to Important Bird Area Programs, over 130 different species of birds can be found on Mt Graham and 31 are considered special status species.

AZFO expeditions will travel up and around Mt Graham from the grassland to the chaparral, and through oak and pine forests to learn more about the migrations and habitats of these bird species.

Friday, September 23, 2022, there will be four mini-expeditions to choose from to observe and record birds during the height of fall migration. Field expeditions offer the opportunity to gather data to contribute to AZFO annual reports and bird counts.

Lower elevation Gillespie Wash and Stockton Pass Campground oak-juniper species may include Arizona Woodpecker, Bewick’s Wren, Bridled Titmouse, Mexican Jay, and Hutton’s Vireo.

Twilight Road and Campground oak woodland and pine forest where you might find Greater Pewee, Mountain Chickadee, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Yellow-eyed Junco, and Hermit Thrush, and more.

Noon Creek, Wet Canyon, and Arcadia Campground expect nuthatches, American Robins, Hermit Thrush, and Steller’s Jays.

Hospital Flat and Snow Flat expeditions may see Broad-tailed Hummingbird, Brown Creeper, flycatchers, Hermit Thrush, and Yellow-eyed Junco

After the expeditions, a welcome social will be held at JD’s Grill House in Thatcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNwud_0hu2zb2R00
NuthatchJessie Rogers: Canva

Saturday the 24th morning events will be held in Safford at Discovery Park Circle D ranch house. There will be book sales, award presentations, and a silent auction, plus birding presentations such as “Advances in Pinyon Jay conservation science and the role of new technology, and the secret life of Lucy’s Warblers: Tucson Audubon Nestbox Research”

Lunch will be catered by Kainoa’s Hawaiian Grill, and at 4:30 there will be a tour of the Gila Watershed Partnership’s Native Plant Greenhouse. Saturday evening events will take place at Mt Graham Golf Club in Thatcher. Author Rich Taylor will present “Six Seasons: A Birding Year in the Land of the Apache.”

The cost of the weekend program is $25 for AZFO members, $35 for nonmembers. The catered lunch is $10 and the evening banquet is $25 and must preregister by September 15th.

For more information contact Diane Drobka; call 928-485-2744 or e-mail sunny1az@yahoo.com Find the Arizona Field Ornithologists website at http://www.azfo.org/index.html

Arizona Field Ornithologists is an organization of birders and ornithologists dedicated to increasing the knowledge of the identification, status, and distribution of Arizona’s birdlife.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDuEX_0hu2zb2R00
Prothonotary WarblerJessie Rogers: Canva

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# birding# mt graham# southeastern az# Arizona birds# Nuthatch

Comments / 0

Published by

My mission is to provide fun and interesting local information, interviews, reviews and great gluten free recipes.

Safford, AZ
3353 followers

More from Jessie Rogers

North Fort Myers, FL

Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation Park

Prodigy Goes Pink is the largest charity event in southwest Florida, it's the purpose of the event is to raise money for local breast cancer treatment centers. Last year this event raised over 17 thousand dollars in one day. All event fees, entry fees, and T-shirt sales proceeds will go to the charity.

Read full story
Thatcher, AZ

Indoor court for rent in Thatcher

There is a new basketball court available to rent in Thatcher. Farrel Layton needed a good place to practice basketball during the off seasons when he played point guard for Thatcher High School. His family built a half court for him and his brother to use. During the pandemic, they decided to extend the building and make it into a full court for more opportunities to keep up their skills when everything else was shut down. Farrel was called to a mission for the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and upon his return decided to concentrate on academics over sports. Now they enjoy the court for fun and they rent it out for others to enjoy.

Read full story
Coeur D'alene, ID

Infinite Healing Hypnosis

Infinite Healing HypnosisInfinite Healing Hypnosis. Autumn Joy is a certified hypnotist and transformational guide, specializing in removing mental blocks and opening pathways to change. Through her practice, she offers two types of hypnosis, traditional hypnosis, and quantum hypnosis. Hypnosis is a deep state of relaxation which allows positive suggestions to work with the subconscious mind rewiring the brain and facilitating new behaviors.

Read full story
Safford, AZ

Diabetes Prevention Program at the Safford Library

The University of Arizona Graham County Cooperative extension teaches the National Diabetes Prevention Program here in the Gila Valley. This year-long program has been developed by the Center for Disease Control geared toward individuals that have been diagnosed as prediabetic or those that may be at risk of becoming prediabetic.

Read full story

Lymphatic drainage massage

I had swelling in my hands, feet, and ankles for the past few months that just wouldn't go away. I tried drinking more water, walking more, weightlifting, and a few other remedies that I thought would help. I had some temporary relief but the swelling didn't stop.

Read full story
2 comments
Safford, AZ

Money management and more with South Eastern Arizona Community Action Programs

SEACAP offers money management plans for anyone interested in managing income and meeting financial goals. SEACAP employees are Certified Money Managers and they provide classes to all age groups. Find out how to balance a budget, improve credit scores and even save for the future.

Read full story
Safford, AZ

Gila Valley Youth Football and Cheer sign up time for summer games

It's time for some summer sports fun! Gila Valley youth football and cheer is gearing up and getting ready for a brand new season. Spaces are open for all activities. Participating in these sports is a great way to meet new friends and develop new skills.

Read full story
Safford, AZ

Josie James clothing store

Josie James clothing line is now available in Safford! This cute comfortable clothing has been an online shop, shipping all over the country for over a year. Now with an actual store here in town, you can try before you buy, feel the quality fabric and see all the beautiful colors.

Read full story
2 comments
Clifton, AZ

Summer Classes at the Art Depot at the Clifton Train Station

Summer art classes are about to begin! The Art Depot at the Clifton Train Station is offering two sections of art classes for kids in July. Classes will begin July 12th at 11:00 am for children ages six to eleven. Kids will have the opportunity to learn how to make sun catchers, mosaics, silhouettes, pop-out art drawings, and more!

Read full story
Safford, AZ

Ft Thomas schools welcome three new principals

Ft Thomas schools are gearing up to welcome students to the fall semester. There have been some changes to the staff and the administration. Ft Thomas Junior High and High School are set for the new year with a new principal, Jayson Stanley. Mr. Stanley has been part of the Mt Turnbull Academy staff for the past fourteen years. He began at the academy as an English teacher and soon became principal. In addition to his administrative responsibilities Mr. Stanley also served as Junior High Football and Baseball coach.

Read full story

Fibromyalgia, living with the symptoms

I sat inside my truck, so tired I could barely move. It was a beautiful morning and I should have felt rested and ready for the day, but all I wanted to do was go home, go back to bed, and try to sleep. I thought to myself there must be something wrong, if everyone in the world felt the way I did, how did anyone ever get anything done?

Read full story
92 comments

It's time for Ice Cream! July is National Ice Cream Month

July is National Ice Cream Month! In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day. This year National Ice Cream Day will be Sunday, July 17th.

Read full story
2 comments

Suffering from Exertional Compartment Syndrome

Short distance, long walks, sprints or just standing for an extended time I never know when the pain of compartment syndrome will hit. I have suffered from compartment syndrome for over 10 years. It has kept me from enjoying some of my favorite activities such as tennis, jogging, and sometimes even just walking.

Read full story

Quality H2O and Ice Vending

Two new water vending locations are up and running in the Gila Valley. Quality H2O and Ice are 24-hour self-serve filtered water vending machines. Machines accept credit and debit cards as well as cash and coins. There are a few ways you can get the water and ice you need. Choose 1 gallon for .25 cents, 3 gallons for .75 cents or 5 gallons for $1.25. Ice is available in ten-pound bags for $2.00 or twenty-pound bags for $3.00.

Read full story
1 comments
Dragoon, AZ

13th Annual Garlic Festival at Triangle T Guest Ranch

This year Triangle T guest ranch in Dragoon Arizona turns 100. This July they will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ranch and 13 years of the garlic festival. The festival will be held on July 30 and 31st opening at 10:00 am and running till 4:00 pm on both days. There will be local garlic growers, arts and crafts vendors, live music, lots of food vendors, raffles, and more. If you've never been to the historic Triangle T this is a good time to make a visit.

Read full story
Graham County, AZ

Back to School Resource Fair

It's almost time to get ready to go back to school. Be prepared to start the year right with all the best information and support from the 13th Annual Graham County Back to School Resource Fair.

Read full story
Benson, AZ

Mescal Movie Set summer sunset tours

"We ride at sunset!" Take a sunset tour through the Mescal Movie set! This iconic movie town was built in the 1950's and since it's construction it has served as the backdrop for over 100 western frontier movies and television shows. The beautiful desert surroundings and clear blue skies make this a perfect location to film the perfect western.

Read full story

Arsenic found in high levels in rice

I was eating rice two to three times a day. Rice is delicious, inexpensive, and easy to cook and a big part of the vegetarian diet I was trying to follow. After a couple of weeks on my new eating plan, I began to feel moody and tired. I figured it was because I had cut back too much on protein. Then I started to notice my hair was dry, brittle and falling out by the handful. Every time I washed my hair it got thinner and thinner. I had expected to feel better with my new health plan, not worse.

Read full story
46 comments
Safford, AZ

Extreme Ice Cream in the Gila Valley

One of the greatest things on a hot summer day is a nice cool, sweet ice cream treat! And it's a special day when an ice cream truck comes by to bring the delicious ice cream right to your street. You can hear the unmistakable sound of the happy songs playing from blocks away and it's time to get ready to make your choice and get your ice cream!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy