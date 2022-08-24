Infinite Healing Hypnosis Infinite Healing Hypnosis

Autumn Joy is a certified hypnotist and transformational guide, specializing in removing mental blocks and opening pathways to change. Through her practice, she offers two types of hypnosis, traditional hypnosis, and quantum hypnosis. Hypnosis is a deep state of relaxation which allows positive suggestions to work with the subconscious mind rewiring the brain and facilitating new behaviors.

Using traditional hypnosis Autumn works with clients that are dealing with fears and phobias, pursuing personal goals, and working towards relationship and business success. Clients also seek out hypnosis for smoking cessation and weight management. There are many possibilities using hypnosis to change old patterns.

Using quantum hypnosis, a unique form of hypnosis, Autumn is able to guide clients into more self-awareness and healing. This type of energy healing is meant to unblock the abilities to change and discover ways to fulfill life's purpose. This can include work in past life regression and akashic records reading during the hypnosis session.

During quantum hypnosis sessions Autumn has also had the opportunities to guide clients in connecting with loved ones who have passed on, or connect with spirit guides and higher energy and guidance. Negative attachment release and rejuvenating old energy are also possible.

Hypnosis has been used for centuries. A Persian psychologist and physician was the first to record the state of consciousness in his book The Book of Healing in 1027. Scottish surgeon James Braid was the first to use the term hypnotism in Practical Essay on the Curative Agency of Neuro-Hypnotism in 1842.

Autumn says, "I found that massive shifts began to happen in all aspects of my life when I learned how to take personal responsibility for my thoughts, feelings, and the energy I'm putting out! Now I know awareness alone gives me choice and I am the master creator of EVERYTHING in my world! Change begins within."

Both traditional and quantum hypnosis are meant to be used as a tool for HEALING. A client can expect to heal on an emotional level, resolve unwanted addiction, and release trauma and grief. This is a pathway to connecting with one's self and connecting to a deeper understanding and a new perspective of life.

To schedule an appointment with Autumn visit her website infinitehealinghypnosis.com email autumnjoy.healinghypnosis@gmail.com or call 208-819-9181. She is available in person in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and she can work with clients all over the world by phone or by zoom. Find Autumn on Facebook at www.facebook.com/practitionerautumnjoy/