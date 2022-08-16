Safford, AZ

Diabetes Prevention Program at the Safford Library

Jessie Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEEI4_0hJT22yo00
NDPPCDC

The University of Arizona Graham County Cooperative extension teaches the National Diabetes Prevention Program here in the Gila Valley. This year-long program has been developed by the Center for Disease Control geared toward individuals that have been diagnosed as prediabetic or those that may be at risk of becoming prediabetic.

The program focuses on lifestyle changes that can lead to losing weight and becoming more active. Group sessions meet once a week in person or on zoom to discuss how to improve diet and make healthier eating choices and how to engage in at least 150 minutes of physical activities per week.

After the eight-week session, the group will meet every other week and then once a month to ensure that participants get the support and encouragement they need. New members can join in the group at any time during the eight-week session and a one-on-one meeting can be scheduled to help with orientation into the program.

Meeting are held in person or on zoom. Visit https://preventdiabetesaz.org to register. Local meetings are held Tuesdays at the Safford Library at 5:30 pm. For more information about the Safford program contact Ada-Mae Nandino at adamaefrench@email.arizona.edu For more information about the national program visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention/about.htm

Following this program has been proven to cut the risk of developing diabetes in half as Individuals get support to develop healthy eating and exercise behaviors. Following the program guidelines may also lower the risks of heart attack or stroke and improve overall health and wellness. Participants must be over 18, and have a diagnosis of pre-diabetes or meet the eligibility requirements determined by a simple questionnaire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9sgG_0hJT22yo00
NDPPCDC

# diabetes# nutrition# cdc guidelines# health recommendations# prevention

Comments / 0

Published by

My mission is to provide fun and interesting local information, interviews, reviews and great gluten free recipes.

Safford, AZ
3228 followers

