lymphatic massage Canva

I had swelling in my hands, feet, and ankles for the past few months that just wouldn't go away. I tried drinking more water, walking more, weightlifting, and a few other remedies that I thought would help. I had some temporary relief but the swelling didn't stop.

In the past, I have worked with a well-trained massage therapist. Deep tissue and myofascial massage have helped to reduce my fibromyalgia pain and I knew that massage could help move the lymph fluid. After listening to my symptoms my massage therapist recommended a lymphatic drainage massage that would facilitate the movement of the lymph fluid and help the lymph nodes work more efficiently.

Lymph fluid is made up of water, proteins, and white blood cells. The lymphatic system is a major part of the body’s immune system. There are over 600 lymph nodes in the body, these nodes are small lymphatic filters that move the lymph fluid to the larger lymphatic ducts. When circulation is hindered, there can be swelling in extremities, discomfort, water retention, pain, and other symptoms.

During the massage, the slightest touch to my legs and feet caused some pretty intense pain. I felt bruise-like pains down my back, around my shoulders, and on my sides. This massage was not like the normal relaxing massages I've had in the past, it was a very serious lymphatic treatment. I could feel a difference soon after she worked on each affected area. She said that the lymphatic ducts felt blocked and the lymphatic fluid was not able to circulate correctly. The things I had been doing to move the lymphatic fluid weren't working as they should because the circulation was constricted. She worked to unblock the ducts to allow for better circulation.

The treatment was well worth the time and discomfort. Since the massage, I have felt lighter, as if I have increased mobility. I feel that I am breathing better, and I've lost 3 lbs!

My feet still swell a bit during the day from sitting at my desk too long, but not like they were. I plan to go back for more lymphatic drainage massage treatments over the next couple of months. I want to make sure the circulation is optimized and that the flow does not get blocked again. I will continue to drink water and exercise with lymphatic health in mind.

As Cleveland Clinic reports, there are some conditions that should not be treated with lymphatic drainage massage. Check with your doctor before pursuing treatment. my.clevelandclinic.org/health/treatments/21768-lymphatic-drainage-massage

I am not a medical professional, this article is based on my own experience. This is not a promotional article. For more information about lymphatic drainage massage visit missouriveinspecialists.com/2021/05/21/how-to-tell-if-you-need-a-lymphatic-drainage-massage/