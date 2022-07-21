Money management and more with South Eastern Arizona Community Action Programs

SEACAP SEACAP

SEACAP offers money management plans for anyone interested in managing income and meeting financial goals. SEACAP employees are Certified Money Managers and they provide classes to all age groups. Find out how to balance a budget, improve credit scores and even save for the future.

If you are just starting out in the workforce this is a great way to learn how money management works. Are you working on saving for a big financial goal such as buying a new car or purchasing your first home? SEACAP can help guide you towards reaching that goal.

SEACAP money management education classes can be tailored to elementary, middle school, or high school. These are great workshops for 4H Clubs, homeschoolers or senior citizens.

Other programs available through SEACAP include energy assistance and rental assistance programs for qualified individuals. They also offer a home weatherization program to make homes more energy-efficient and cut the cost of heating and cooling, and energy efficiency education, ways to save on all electric, gas, and water bills. Individuals can also inquire about energy-efficient appliance repair and replacement programs.

SEACAP can help with basic tax preparation during tax time. Tax services are free to qualified members of the community. Graham county seniors over 60 years of age, and income-qualified can take advantage of SEACAPs senior food program. Once a month qualified members will receive a box of cheese and a box of non-perishable food items.

These programs are available in Graham, Greenlee, Cochise, and Santa Cruz counties. The Graham and Greenlee county Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program office is located at 283 West 5th Street in Safford, Arizona. Call 1-800-293-1144 for more information and locations.