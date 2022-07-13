Gila Valley Youth Football and Cheer sign up time for summer games

GVYF GVYF

It's time for some summer sports fun! Gila Valley youth football and cheer is gearing up and getting ready for a brand new season. Spaces are open for all activities. Participating in these sports is a great way to meet new friends and develop new skills.

Registration is open for flag football, tackle football, and cheer for children ages 5 to 12. Flag football teams are made up of three divisions, ages 5-6, ages 7-8, and 9-10. Children ages 11-12 can register for tackle football. A waiver is required for a child younger than 11 to play tackle football. Cheer is open to all children ages 5 -12.

Children can register to play for Safford, Pima, or Thatcher. There are also divisions in Morenci, Duncan, and Willcox. Registration fees are $155 for flag, $210 for tackle, and $150 for cheer. Fees include a customized uniform with the child's name and the town team logo.

Games are played on Saturdays against other divisions around Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise counties. Games begin September 10th and the season will run until mid-November. Many games are played at the Thatcher middle school fields and the Safford middle school fields. Concession will be available at most games.

If you are interested in coaching this season please contact Sebina Kidwell at 928-322-0920. Food trucks and food vendors are welcome to contact Sebina to schedule food service. For more information on division, teams, and registration look for the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Gila-Valley-YFC-927104340782236/ or go to the registration site at https://gilavalleyfc.sportngin.com/