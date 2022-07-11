Josie James clothing store

Josie James Jessie Rogers

Josie James clothing line is now available in Safford! This cute comfortable clothing has been an online shop, shipping all over the country for over a year. Now with an actual store here in town, you can try before you buy, feel the quality fabric and see all the beautiful colors.

You can find cute, comfortable clothing for all sizes from small to 3x. They carry causal clothes, cotton tops and shorts, cute summer dresses, and stylish jeans, and new clothing styles and colors are being added to the inventory every week. It's easy to find an outfit modest enough for work and stylish enough for special occasions. They also carry jewelry, shoes, handbags, accessories, and even a few other specialty items from local businesses.

Owner Desiree Schnell dreamed of taking her clothing store from strickly online to opening a boutique in Safford. The dream became a reality when she was able to make use of her grandparent's former home on 191. The boutique is located on the east side of 191 in the white house directly across the street from the Assembly of God church two blocks south of 8th street.

At this time the shop is open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Thursday Friday and Saturday. Check out their website at www.josiejames.com. Call Desiree at 928-651-2389 for more information and find their Facebook page for news and updates m.facebook.com/pg/josiejamesco/posts/

Josie James' motto is "Inclusivity is our jam- EVERY body and size is welcome here."

The Safford store address is 923 S 1st Avenue. Parking is available on the north side of the shop.