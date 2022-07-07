Summer Classes at the Art Depot at the Clifton Train Station

Art Depot Canva: Jessie Roges

Summer art classes are about to begin! The Art Depot at the Clifton Train Station is offering two sections of art classes for kids in July.

Classes will begin July 12th at 11:00 am for children ages six to eleven. Kids will have the opportunity to learn how to make sun catchers, mosaics, silhouettes, pop-out art drawings, and more!

For children ages twelve and up classes begin July 12th at 1:00 pm. Classes will include T-shirt tote bags, string art, Harry Potter canvas, and pop art portraits.

To get your kids signed up call Pamela Harrington at 928-965-0669 or visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/2240027192973539/

According to https://www.pbs.org/parents/thrive/the-importance-of-art-in-child-development art is beneficial to children's development, from motor skills, language development, and decision making, to improved academic performance. These fun and interesting classes are a great way to get your children involved in different mediums of art and interested in the process of developing artistic abilities.

There are more art classes and shows for all ages happening at The Art Depot at the Clifton Train Station all year. Look for the 9th Annual Colors of Copper Art Show and Wine Tasting in November. If you would like to participate in the event contact Pamela for information on submissions.

The Art Depot at the Clifton Train Station Council for the Arts is a Greenlee County non-profit organization dedicated to fostering and promoting the arts. They are supported by the Arizona Commission of the Arts, The Flinn Foundation, and The United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties.