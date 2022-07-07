Ft Thomas schools welcome three new principals

Ft Thomas School Jessie Rogers

Ft Thomas schools are gearing up to welcome students to the fall semester. There have been some changes to the staff and the administration.

Ft Thomas Junior High and High School are set for the new year with a new principal, Jayson Stanley. Mr. Stanley has been part of the Mt Turnbull Academy staff for the past fourteen years. He began at the academy as an English teacher and soon became principal. In addition to his administrative responsibilities Mr. Stanley also served as Junior High Football and Baseball coach.

Fort Thomas Elementary school welcomes Aaron Hayes to the position of principal at Ft. Thomas Elementary. Mr. Hayes has served as a teacher and Behavior Specialist for Fort Thomas.

Mt. Turnbull Academy will be led by principal Lee Haws. Mr Haws has served Ft Thomas as a teacher, an athletic coach, and High School Athletic Director. He has been at FTHS for the past 17 years.

More new staff members are joining Ft Thomas schools and Ft Thomas has job openings for a High School English teacher, a head football coach, special education teachers, reading specialists, and a school nurse

Enrollment for the school year is open Now through July 15, 2022. If you are new to the district and would like to enroll a child there are some necessary documents to present such as birth certificates, proof of residencies, immunization records, and CIB number.

The enrollment and resource fair will be held Monday, July 11, 2022, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Mount Turnbull Academy in Bylas. There will be free school supplies, covid vaccines, clothing vouchers, hearing and vision screening, dental information, library services, and family support and resources. Supplies will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information contact Ft Thomas Elementary at 928-485-2433, the Ft Thomas Junior High and High School at 928-485-2427, Mt Turnbull Elementary at 928-475-2020, or Mt Turnbull Academy at 928-475-3050 and you can visit the website at www.ftusd.org