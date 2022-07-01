It's time for Ice Cream! July is National Ice Cream Month

Ice Cream Canva: Jessie Rogers

July is National Ice Cream Month! In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day. This year National Ice Cream Day will be Sunday, July 17th.

The International Dairy Foods Association, www.idfa.org , states that Americans eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year, that's roughly 1.6 billion gallons.

It's hard to imagine that ice cream was being enjoyed long before modern churns, refrigerators, freezers, and ice cream machines. Ice cream may be traced back as far as the second century BC according to International Dairy Foods Association. What they enjoyed back then may have been more like snow cones or slushies, but it was desserts made with ice or snow, sugar, and other ingredients. There are debates about when and where ice cream was invented, but we know it's being perfected every day.

There are over 1000 different flavors of ice cream, and with so many creative ice cream aficionados around more flavors are invented all the time. NationalToday.com claims that July 1st is National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day. nationaltoday.com/national-creative-ice-cream-flavors-day It's fun to see interesting flavors available like lavender peach or trail mix.

Travel and Leisure report that vanilla is the most popular flavor around the country, but each state seems to have its favorite flavors. My state goes for Rocky Road!

What's your favorite flavor? What's your favorite topping? My preference seems to change. I think if I had to pick just one, I would stick with vanilla because it can be paired with so many other desserts and treats and I can cover it with chocolate, caramel, or fresh strawberry sauce.

banana split Canva: Jessie Rogers