13th Annual Garlic Festival at Triangle T Guest Ranch

Jessie Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2EB0_0gQKgYgd00
Garlic FestivalTriangle T Ranch

This year Triangle T guest ranch in Dragoon Arizona turns 100. This July they will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ranch and 13 years of the garlic festival.

The festival will be held on July 30 and 31st opening at 10:00 am and running till 4:00 pm on both days. There will be local garlic growers, arts and crafts vendors, live music, lots of food vendors, raffles, and more. If you've never been to the historic Triangle T this is a good time to make a visit.

The garlic festival is a benefit fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project and Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Wounded Warrior Project assists veterans and service members who incurred injury, illness, or wound while serving in the military. Make-A-Wish foundation's mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The Triangle T Historic Ranch is located at 4190 Dragoon Road. It is 60 miles southeast of Tucson between Benson Arizona and Willcox Arizona. Exit 318 off Interstate 10 at Dragoon Road and follow Dragoon Road 1/4 mile to the Triangle T. Phone 520-586-7533 for more information or visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pg/TriangleT/posts/

Triangle T was established in 1922. There are many events and adventures to be celebrated on this 100th anniversary. Over the years the ranch has hosted dignitaries, famous actors, musicians, and many visitors from all over the world. This desert country has been used as a movie set for several western films and television shows. It is also a great wedding venue offering guests the opportunity to participate in horseback riding, hiking, biking, birding, and more. It's a beautiful ranch with a rich history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28B23G_0gQKgYgd00
Triangle TTriangle T

# garlic# texas canyon# historic ranch# vendors# live music

