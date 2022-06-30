Back to School Canva: Jessie Rogers

It's almost time to get ready to go back to school. Be prepared to start the year right with all the best information and support from the 13th Annual Graham County Back to School Resource Fair.

Participants may receive a back-to-school backpack filled with school supplies. This giveaway will be on a first come first served basis and the child requesting the backpack must be present with their parent or guardian.

There will be information about children's health and wellness including immunization information, dental information, eye exam information and how to get wellness check-ups and sports physicals through Canyonlands Health Care in Safford.

Find out more about resources in the valley and how to receive children's vitamins, health and nutritional services, local family support services such as WIC and parenting classes.

You can find out about what's happening with after school programs, academic tutoring, children's activities and local library access. St. Vincent de Paul and GCRC will be on site with vouchers available for each child to shop at their stores for 2 sets of back to school clothing.

After attending car seat training and you can receive a free child's car seat. For more information on the training and preregistration please call 928-428-2511.

There's even something for adults, a U of A mobile unit will be onsite providing wellness checkups and giving information on A1C and cholesterol.

The Back to School Resource Fair will be held Saturday July 16th from at 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Easter Arizona College AP Building on Middle Campus just north of the railroad tracks. The address is 615 N stadium Ave in Thatcher. For more information call Kathy Grimes at The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition 928-322-1747

Bring a non-perishable food item for collections for St. Vincent de Paul and Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry.

https://gcsac.com/ https://www.facebook.com/grahamcountysubstanceabusecoalition/