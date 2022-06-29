Mescal Movie Set summer sunset tours

Mescal Movie Set Mescal Movie Set

"We ride at sunset!" Take a sunset tour through the Mescal Movie set! This iconic movie town was built in the 1950's and since it's construction it has served as the backdrop for over 100 western frontier movies and television shows. The beautiful desert surroundings and clear blue skies make this a perfect location to film the perfect western.

The movie set was designed to resemble an 1880’s western town with over 27 buildings including a blacksmith shop, and a stage depot. You can recognize the set in movies such as The Quick and the Dead, Winchester 73, Monte Walsh, The Big Country, The Outlaw Josey Wales, The Gambler and the 1993 film Tombstone with Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer and Sam Elliott.

The Mescal Set was used in western television hit series such as Bonanza, Gunsmoke, The Magnificent Seven, and even Little House on the Prairie. Television movies filmed here include The Sacketts, Maverick and Buffalo Soldiers.

With the filming industry returning to Southeastern Arizona and the restoration and maintenance of the Mescal Movie Set, we will be sure to see more great western movies being made in the future at this iconic location.

Summer Sunset Tours in July will be Saturday July 2nd and Saturday July 16th. The tours begin at 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm. Admission is $15 per person and children under 10 are free. Sunset Tours will be held in the coming months, please check the events page on the website for dates and times.

The Mescal Movie Set is located at 1538 N. Mescal Road in Benson, Arizona. Approximately 45 miles southeast of Tucson off of Interstate 10. For more information call 520-255-6662 or visit the website www.mescalmovieset.com you can also find them of Facebook at www.facebook.com/mescalmovieset/