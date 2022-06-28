Extreme Ice Cream in the Gila Valley

Extreme Ice Cream Jessie Rogers

One of the greatest things on a hot summer day is a nice cool, sweet ice cream treat! And it's a special day when an ice cream truck comes by to bring the delicious ice cream right to your street. You can hear the unmistakable sound of the happy songs playing from blocks away and it's time to get ready to make your choice and get your ice cream!

When Matthew Broderick moved from a small town in Nebraska to the Gila Valley, he decided to try to service the community with an ice cream truck or to be more exact, an Extreme Ice Cream 4-wheel drive side by side! He carries twelve to fifteen flavors of novelty ice creams, from ice cream sandwiches and choco tacos to bomb pops. In an effort to accommodate different dietary needs, Matthew does his best to have available specialty treats that are whole fruit with little sugar added or gluten-free selections, or even non-dairy treats.

If you have a birthday party, community event, or special occasion coming up contact Extreme Ice Cream for special event treats. Matthew offers special party pricing with advance scheduling. If you are driving around town and you see the ice cream truck make sure to watch for kids! Safety is always a big concern, please proceed with caution.

The best way to contact Extreme Ice Cream is through Facebook messenger. Follow Extreme Ice Cream on Facebook to see the daily route schedules and upcoming event locations. Matthew is grateful for this opportunity and how welcoming the Gila Valley has been. He looks forward to meeting more people and serving the community.

Watch for kids!

https://m.facebook.com/Extremeicecreamusa