What we like about our mini portable air conditioners

AC unit Canva: Jessie Rogers

When I first saw these portable air conditioners I knew I wanted one. With the threats of rolling blackouts and our experiences with power outages during summer monsoons, I thought they would be worth a try.

I did some research before I decided which unit I wanted to buy. I didn't want to spend too much money, but I wanted to have a unit that would run for a decent amount of time and put out as much cool air as I could get. The air conditioner is simple, it charges with the same USB cord as my cell phone. Once it's charged up, remove it from the charger, fill it with water and ice and turn it on. The colder the water, the colder the air coming out. Other than keeping water and ice in the reservoir, they are pretty straightforward and maintenance-free.

On the first of June, our home air conditioner quit cooling. June is the hottest month in Arizona, we huddled in our bedroom with doors shut and shades drawn trying to keep one room as cool as we could. I filled the air conditioner reservoir with water and ice and started it up. I was very pleased with the results. It put out nice refreshing cold air, not nearly enough to cool the entire room, but enough to make the space in front of the little cooler comfortable.

We have a large portable ac unit which we ultimately set up in our room so we could sleep comfortably, but supplementing with the little air conditioner helped. Fortunately, the only thing wrong with our home air conditioner was a capacitor. We got it fixed the next day.

We decided we were happy with the little air conditioner and we bought a second unit. This time we chose one a little larger, with a bigger water capacity and longer run time. This second unit seems to put out more cool mist into the air, a nice feature in June when the air feels so hot and dry here in the desert.

On very hot days, when the nights don't cool down, we take the larger unit out and set it up for our big dog. Where he likes to sleep there isn't a lot of airflow. He doesn't like the sound of a regular fan running, but this air conditioner is quiet enough and cooling enough that he doesn't seem to mind.

I'm happy with my purchase and we're considering buying another larger more permanent unit for our garage. I think the two small units we have are a great addition to our emergency kit. When it's over 100 degrees outside it's nice to know these air conditioners can be quickly set up to start cooling things down.

Mist Jessie Rogers

This article is based on my personal experience and is for information only. This is not a sponsored or promotional article.