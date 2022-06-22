Better sleep with better feng shui

Feng Shui Canva: Jessie Rogers

A better night's sleep may be possible with just a few changes in bedroom décor. According to the guidelines of feng shui, there are common items we may keep in a bedroom that can cause sleep disturbance or create a break in the flow of energy.

I have been practicing feng shui for about 15 years and it has helped me make some great changes to my life. There are many different areas of life that proper feng shui can benefit, creating a relaxing and calming atmosphere that promotes sleep is just one.

I have fibromyalgia and sleeping through the night can be a challenge. When I decided to make my room the most relaxing and rejuvenating area I could, I had to make some difficult decisions. Taking inventory of my décor I found some of the heirloom quilts and handmade lamps that I love were not benefitting me and not promoting sound sleep.

I needed restful colors, happy images, matching lamps, and no television. I had decorated with blues and greys and neither of those colors are great for a bedroom. They can cause negative emotions that are not only a problem at night but also throughout the day.

I chose my new decorations using soft sage greens and light pinks. I have matching nightstands for me and my husband and matching bedside lamps. I have a full cloth headboard and a good solid bed, and I make sure that our bedding and pillows are in good condition. I also took out of my bedroom books, live plants, and dresser mirrors. All these things can have too much energy and cause sleep disturbance.

Over the years I have gotten help creating better spaces from Feng Shui Master Sandisue. When it comes to better sleep Sandisue says "Place a full-length mirror under your bed facing up in alignment with all your chakras, to help ground your Ener’Chi and improve your sleep.”

A good night's sleep in a quiet, calming environment is important. Surround yourself with things that are cheerful and peaceful. Every time you step into your bedroom it should feel welcoming, restful, and relaxing and you should wake up feeling rejuvenated and happy.

Waking up Canva: Jessie Rogers

I wrote this article based on personal experience, this is for information only and not meant to replace medical advice. This is not a sponsored or promotional article. Find more information about feng shui and Sandisue at https://happyenerchicoach.com/