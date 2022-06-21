Pineapple, a great sweet treat

Pineapple Canva: Jessie Rogers

Fresh pineapple contains vitamin C, vitamin E, manganese, potassium a mixture of enzymes called bromelain. The vitamins and nutrients in pineapple may benefit everything from keeping eyes healthy to preventing swollen ankles.

Loaded with vitamin C, pineapple may be beneficial for vision. A recent study showed pineapple may have the power to break down the collagen that produces eye floaters. Bromelain along with potassium and manganese may also play a role in eye heath preventing macular degeneration and other eye issues. www.dole.com/en/blog/nutrition/pineapple-for-your-peepers and https://visionsource-meadville.com

According to www.indiatvnews.com pineapple is one of the foods that has the power to break down cholesterol and improve heart health. As there are more and more reported cases of fatty liver in the US, pineapple may help. Pineapples are reported to remove and toxins from the liver by providing flavonoids and polyphenols. These may also help boost immunity, and help with recovery after strenuous exercise.

Pineapple Canva: Jessie Rogers

Bromelain is a mixture of enzymes has been shown to reduce inflammation, improve digestion and improve skin health. These enzymes have the power to reduce acne and speed the healing of wounds. Bromelain is reported to help digestion by reducing inflammation in the digestive tract and may even help reduce chronic inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis. Fresh pineapple is a source of bromelain, it is also available in supplements. Use caution, bromelain may interfere with some prescription medications, including antibiotics, blood thinners, anticonvulsants and antidepressants. Be sure to check possible interactions and consume in moderation. www.healthline.com/health/bromelain

Canned pineapple is not the same as fresh. The process of heating the ingredients for canning or pasteurizing breaks down the bromelain, vitamin C and the vitamin B that make pineapple so beneficial, getting fresh fruit is best. When buying this tropical fruit pick a pineapple that looks fresh, a good pineapple can have some yellow but shouldn't look old or have brown leaves, bruises or soft spots. Tugging on the top leaves does not indicate ripeness, it's better to fill the firmness of the pineapple and make sure it doesn't feel too green or too squishy.

Pineapple is powerful, consult your doctor before eating fresh pineapple, it may interfere with medications. As always, do your own research, this article is for information only and not medical advise. To find out more information about pineapple, check out these websites. www.eatthis.com/pineapple-health-benefits/ www.healthline.com/nutrition/benefits-of-pineapple