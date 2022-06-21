Pineapple, a great sweet treat

Jessie Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EuId_0gGe3uuF00
PineappleCanva: Jessie Rogers

Fresh pineapple contains vitamin C, vitamin E, manganese, potassium a mixture of enzymes called bromelain. The vitamins and nutrients in pineapple may benefit everything from keeping eyes healthy to preventing swollen ankles.

Loaded with vitamin C, pineapple may be beneficial for vision. A recent study showed pineapple may have the power to break down the collagen that produces eye floaters. Bromelain along with potassium and manganese may also play a role in eye heath preventing macular degeneration and other eye issues. www.dole.com/en/blog/nutrition/pineapple-for-your-peepers and https://visionsource-meadville.com

According to www.indiatvnews.com pineapple is one of the foods that has the power to break down cholesterol and improve heart health. As there are more and more reported cases of fatty liver in the US, pineapple may help. Pineapples are reported to remove and toxins from the liver by providing flavonoids and polyphenols. These may also help boost immunity, and help with recovery after strenuous exercise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7Hbm_0gGe3uuF00
PineappleCanva: Jessie Rogers

Bromelain is a mixture of enzymes has been shown to reduce inflammation, improve digestion and improve skin health. These enzymes have the power to reduce acne and speed the healing of wounds. Bromelain is reported to help digestion by reducing inflammation in the digestive tract and may even help reduce chronic inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis. Fresh pineapple is a source of bromelain, it is also available in supplements. Use caution, bromelain may interfere with some prescription medications, including antibiotics, blood thinners, anticonvulsants and antidepressants. Be sure to check possible interactions and consume in moderation. www.healthline.com/health/bromelain

Canned pineapple is not the same as fresh. The process of heating the ingredients for canning or pasteurizing breaks down the bromelain, vitamin C and the vitamin B that make pineapple so beneficial, getting fresh fruit is best. When buying this tropical fruit pick a pineapple that looks fresh, a good pineapple can have some yellow but shouldn't look old or have brown leaves, bruises or soft spots. Tugging on the top leaves does not indicate ripeness, it's better to fill the firmness of the pineapple and make sure it doesn't feel too green or too squishy.

Pineapple is powerful, consult your doctor before eating fresh pineapple, it may interfere with medications. As always, do your own research, this article is for information only and not medical advise. To find out more information about pineapple, check out these websites. www.eatthis.com/pineapple-health-benefits/ www.healthline.com/nutrition/benefits-of-pineapple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsVrG_0gGe3uuF00
PineappleCanva: Jessie Rogers

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fresh fruit# improve digestion# better skin# natural cholesterol reducer# reduce eye floaters

Comments / 6

Published by

My mission is to provide fun and interesting local information, interviews, reviews and great gluten free recipes.

Safford, AZ
1984 followers

More from Jessie Rogers

Clean, cold, wonderful water

How do you stay hydrated? Are there tricks you use to drink more water? I have a few tricks, but I never know if I'm really getting enough water throughout the day and trying to research the guidelines can be confusing. I do know that I get enough coffee! And I don't need an app on my phone or a reminder to remember to drink coffee. So how do I make water a priority?

Read full story

What we like about our mini portable air conditioners

When I first saw these portable air conditioners I knew I wanted one. With the threats of rolling blackouts and our experiences with power outages during summer monsoons, I thought they would be worth a try.

Read full story

Better sleep with better feng shui

A better night's sleep may be possible with just a few changes in bedroom décor. According to the guidelines of feng shui, there are common items we may keep in a bedroom that can cause sleep disturbance or create a break in the flow of energy.

Read full story
3 comments
Safford, AZ

Marcia's Garden Goat Milk Soap Shop, more than just soap

Soaps lotions, creams, balms, shampoo bars and so much more! Marcia's Garden Soap shop is filed with luxurious products handcrafted by Marcia and her daughter Sara and family. They have been in business since 1993, starting out in Pearce Arizona and recently moving to Safford.

Read full story
2 comments
Safford, AZ

Road work on 20th ave delayed due to cement shortage

Supplies of cement are low at this time and the shortage is affecting the completion of the road work on south 20th avenue in Safford. When crews began working earlier this year supplies were available, but cut short mid construction.

Read full story

Taking care of your car tires in the heat

It's summertime! Time to get out and have some fun maybe take a trip or two. With summer's increased heat and longer days, it's important to consider the safety of your tires. Tires are the reason your car handles the road the way you want it to and it's important to keep them in check.

Read full story
2 comments

No more oatmeal for breakfast, oatmeal for bedtime

Struggling to stay awake at my desk in the mornings may not be as much about my job as it is about my breakfast choice. I hate the feeling of being so sleepy that I can barely keep my eyes open when I should be alert and ready for the day. Now, I know my coffee can't compete with my breakfast cereal and if I don't want to nap on my keyboard so I need to change my routine.

Read full story
30 comments
Safford, AZ

Clothing drive for Haven of Safford residents

Haven of Safford is asking for donations of new and lightly used clothing for the residents in the care facility. They need a variety of items to fit many different needs. Residents at this time could use shirts, blouses, pants, shorts, and sweaters.

Read full story
Willcox, AZ

Farmers Market in Willcox at Source of Coffee

See what's happening this summer at Source of Coffee in Willcox. In addition to serving great coffee, Source of Coffee is serving the community with fun events and great atmosphere. Beginning Thursday June 9th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Source of Coffee will be hosting a weekly Farmers Market.

Read full story
Arizona State

Alpine Arizona Country Blues Festival

Alpine Country Blues Festivalhttps://alpineazmusicfest.com/. A weekend in the mountains never sounded so good! Friday, June 17th, and Saturday, June 18th Alpine Arizona will host the Alpine Country Blues Festival in Mellody Field. The gates to the festival open at 4:00 pm Friday and the festival runs till 9:00 pm. On Saturday gates open at 10:00 am and the festival runs till 9:00 pm Saturday night.

Read full story

Amazing Uses of Cream of Tartar, beyond baking

Tartaric Acid naturally occurs in grapes. When grapes are fermented into wine, tartaric acid will form sediment on the sides of the wine barrels. The sediment is removed and ground into a fine powder which we know as Cream of Tartar.

Read full story
4 comments
Safford, AZ

Rotary student leadership program seeking students for fall semester

Building Youth Community Leaders, a leadership development program, is looking for students to take part in the "Leadership - an Art of Possibility" workshop this summer and throughout the 2022 fall semester.

Read full story
Georgia State

Finding family history - The castle still stands

When my husband decided to trace his genealogy he found much more than he expected. He knew his grandparents lived in the southwest, he knew that his great grandparents had moved in the 1940s from Georgia to Arizona. He didn't know that before moving to Georgia they were in South Carolina. He didn't know that before that, they had come to the American Colonies in the mid-1600s and before that, his family lived in Wales.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

Pickleball in the Gila Valley celebrate National Pickle Week

Up for a little competition? Some outdoor fun and great exercise? Check out Pickleball! The game has been around since 1965 and has recently seen a surge in popularity all across the nation.

Read full story
Arizona State

Angle Orchard celebrates 100 years

"This is our 100th year and we're grateful for the opportunity to continue our ancestor's legacy." - Emily Clonts. In 1922 Andrew Preston and Viola Angle planted acres of apple trees on the eastern end of the Pinaleno Mountains in southeastern Arizona. Angle Orchard sits at approximately 5000 feet elevation in the National Forest on Mt. Graham just above Noon Creek campground.

Read full story
Arizona State

Beautiful springtime bloomers

It's a magical time of year when the desert blooms. In late spring there are breathtaking blooms all around with many bright colors and beautiful flowers. One of my favorites is the desert willow or flowering willow. Chilopsis linearis according to https://www.wildflower.org/plants the desert willow is related to the trumpet vine, but it is called a desert willow because of the leaf's resemblance to a weeping willow. It's a beautiful ornamental tree. I love the pink and purple trumpet flowers.

Read full story
Arizona State

Exceptional service award for bed & breakfast in Snowflake Arizona

For the past 13 years, Craig and JoAnne Guderian have been the innkeepers of the Heritage Inn Bed & Breakfast in Snowflake Arizona. They have served over a thousand guests and kept the bed and breakfast in the tradition of the former owners Dean and Sandra Porter.

Read full story
5 comments
Mesa, AZ

Fiiz Opening soon, hiring for all shifts in Mesa, AZ

At FiiZ they're taking sodas to the next level. Adding cherry to Dr Pepper, Almond Rocha to Coca-Cola, cranberry to Sprite!. These fun and fizzy drinks are a delicious new way to enjoy sodas. FiiZ has developed a variety of specialty drinks like the Beauty School Dropout a mix of Dr. Pepper, coconut, pineapple, strawberry puree, cream, and whip. Or the Threat Level Midnight, Pepsi, raspberry puree, and blackberry, or the Jar Jar Drinks, Mtn. Dew with fresh lime, strawberry puree, and mango puree. And they have a fun selection of kids' drinks like the Tutti Fruitti coconut, pineapple, and strawberry sprite with whip and sprinkles.

Read full story
2 comments
Safford, AZ

High Fitness for Kids!

Certified fitness instructor Carolyn Hart will be holding two High Fitness Camps for Kids this summer. High Fitness is a great aerobic activity, it's high energy with lots of fun moves and fun music. Carolyn wants kids to take part in this camp to learn that fitness is important for our lives. And to learn that it's easy to make fitness a priority for life!

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy