Taking care of your car tires in the heat

Jessie Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wv77x_0g8d7ttc00
Summer TiresCanva: Jessie Rogers

It's summertime! Time to get out and have some fun maybe take a trip or two. With summer's increased heat and longer days, it's important to consider the safety of your tires. Tires are the reason your car handles the road the way you want it to and it's important to keep them in check.

The main thing you can do to increase the life of your tires is to keep them properly inflated. Different tires have a different winter or summer recommended max inflation number. While underinflated tires can reduce your vehicle's gas mileage, a correct winter rate could be too much during the summer once the surface temperatures increase. Letting a little air out of a tire might be necessary to maintain proper inflation numbers.

Always keep all four tires the same inflation number, and don't forget to check your spare tire. It's a good idea to check your tires at least once a week. A quality tire gauge can be purchased for less than ten dollars. Make sure the gauge you purchase will read over 100 psi.

Overinflation of a tire can cause a tire to wear on the edge and it may cause tire failure like belt separation which could cause a tire to blow. Belt separation can cause a tire to develop a bubble on the tread. A bubble isn't always easy to see on a tire, but you can usually feel it while driving at lower speeds. It will feel like a slight sway and will make the vehicle more difficult to handle. This tire failure is not repairable and not safe, keep speeds down and replace the tire as soon as possible. If you suspect something is wrong, most tire shops will inspect your tires for free.

Another thing to consider for tire care is having tires rotated and balanced. This can help keep a tire from wearing down on one side of the tire and it helps the vehicle to handle more smoothly.

Always make sure you have a proper jack and a lug wrench stored in your vehicle. Road reflectors, gloves, and tire chocks are also a good investment. And as always, plenty of drinking water!

Staying safe in the heat is an important part of summer fun. Check out https://worldtirereview.com/tire-pressure-in-summer/ for more information.

