No more oatmeal for breakfast, oatmeal for bedtime

Struggling to stay awake at my desk in the mornings may not be as much about my job as it is about my breakfast choice. I hate the feeling of being so sleepy that I can barely keep my eyes open when I should be alert and ready for the day. Now, I know my coffee can't compete with my breakfast cereal and if I don't want to nap on my keyboard so I need to change my routine

I love oatmeal for breakfast, but I found that oatmeal is high in tryptophan with 147 milligrams per cup. Tryptophan in oatmeal makes me sleepy!

We need tryptophan and we need to get it through our food. WebMD states that tryptophan is beneficial in treating depression, and sleep disorders, improving memory skills and mood, and can even lessen aggression. https://www.webmd.com/diet/foods-high-in-tryptophan#1

Tryptophan increases serotonin and melatonin levels. Oatmeal, being high in carbohydrates, raise blood sugar, and insulin clears amino acids from the blood and opens a path for tryptophan to travel to the brain according to https://spoonuniversity.com

Tryptophan can be found in other foods that are high in protein that don't raise blood sugar in the same way that oats do. Milk, cheese, nuts, chicken, and turkey are all high in tryptophan. Light turkey meat is reported to contain 410 milligrams per pound.

Oats are high in nutrients and high in fiber. I will continue to eat oatmeal, but now I will use them as a bedtime snack to help me to get a restful night's sleep. Adding a banana to evening oats can add 34 grams of magnesium which also helps with sleep and serves as a muscle relaxer. Adding a little whole milk also helps with sleep as it also has 732 milligrams of tryptophan per quart.

I love how easy oats are to prepare and that I can change everything from the type of sugar I add to the type of fresh or dried fruits and nuts. I have seen a couple of recipes for savory oats and I look forward to trying them out.

So far the change to my routine has been very beneficial, I'm getting better sleep and I seem to wake up easier, and I don't get drowsy mid-morning. And I get a delicious bedtime treat that helps me sleep!