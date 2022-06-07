Clothing drive for Haven of Safford residents

Clothing Drive Canva: Jessie Rogers

Haven of Safford is asking for donations of new and lightly used clothing for the residents in the care facility. They need a variety of items to fit many different needs. Residents at this time could use shirts, blouses, pants, shorts, and sweaters.

There are needs for both men's and women's clothing in every adult size. If you would like to donate new or used clothing please bring bagged or boxed items to the front entrance of the facility.

Haven of Safford had the capacity to care for over 100 residents. This care facility has been serving the Gila valley since 1988. Haven specializes in skilled nursing care and also serves as a residential physical rehabilitation center.

Residents of Haven have the opportunities to take part in fun group activities such as bingo night and trivia night. Haven also hosts resident gardening activities, arts and crafts workshops as well as time for residents to gather and listen to music. In an effort to provide for the spiritual needs of the resident Haven hosts weekly bible studies and church services for several different denominations.

For more information about the clothing drive please call Janessa at 928-428-4910. If you are interested in entertaining or providing services or other donations for the residents of Haven please call for information and instructions.

Haven of Safford is located at 1933 W Peppertree Drive in Safford, just off 20th avenue across from Golf Course Road. You can find more information about haven and its services at https://www.havenhealthaz.com/locations/safford/