Alpine Arizona Country Blues Festival

A weekend in the mountains never sounded so good! Friday, June 17th, and Saturday, June 18th Alpine Arizona will host the Alpine Country Blues Festival in Mellody Field. The gates to the festival open at 4:00 pm Friday and the festival runs till 9:00 pm. On Saturday gates open at 10:00 am and the festival runs till 9:00 pm Saturday night.

There will be 9 different singers and groups performing a variety of live blues and country music in this beautiful mountain park. Mellody Field is within walking distance of restaurants and stores. There will also be food vendors on-site as well as a beer and wine garden. Mellody Field is located on Highway 180, 2 blocks east of the junction of 180 and 191.

Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs to sit back and listen to the music. Please do not bring pets, open containers, or outside alcohol to the festival.

Tickets are available online at https://alpineazmusicfest.com/cms/tickets. A weekend pass is $55 per person and gets you access to all the weekend shows. If you plan to attend Friday only tickets are $20 per person and Saturday only tickets are $40. Children 12 years old and under will have free admittance all weekend.

Alpine Arizona is a small scenic community surrounded by the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. It sits at an elevation of 8012 above sea level at the eastern end of the White Mountains. There are many beautiful lakes and streams near Alpine and some terrific hiking trails.

Check out https://alpineazmusicfest.com/ for a list of recommended lodging around Alpine, Springerville, and Eagar.

For more information email Info@AlpineAZMusicFest.com or call (928) 245-1143.