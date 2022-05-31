Rotary student leadership program seeking students for fall semester

BCYL Rotary

Building Youth Community Leaders, a leadership development program, is looking for students to take part in the "Leadership - an Art of Possibility" workshop this summer and throughout the 2022 fall semester.

The kickoff camp, Building Youth Community begins Friday, June 3rd, and Saturday, June 4th at Eastern Arizona College. The program is for students ages 15 -18 from either Graham or Greenlee counties. The workshop will continue through the fall semester as the delegates design and host a leadership camp for their younger cohort (5th - 7th grade). A true leadership experience!

Building Youth Community Leaders program is designed to build students' confidence, develop skills and learn how to find resources to grow, learn and lead. Students must be pre-registered for this workshop if you are interested in getting more information please Contact Gila Valley Rotary Secretary John Ratje at 928-965-1349

The Rotary Club of Gila Valley was formed in 1981. The Club, meeting at breakfast, has served the Gila Valley communities for 41 years with programing geared toward local, state, and international communities. The motto of Rotary International is Service Above Self.

Rotary is a global network with over 1.4 million members. It is a non-political and non-religious organization with members who are dedicated to community service. Paul Harris founded Rotary in 1905, Harris had the vision to bring together professionals with diverse backgrounds and create a place where ideas could be exchanged.