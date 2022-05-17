Angle Orchard celebrates 100 years

Jessie Rogers

"This is our 100th year and we're grateful for the opportunity to continue our ancestor's legacy." - Emily Clonts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0wd7_0fh1eLa400
Angle OrchardAngle Orchard

In 1922 Andrew Preston and Viola Angle planted acres of apple trees on the eastern end of the Pinaleno Mountains in southeastern Arizona. Angle Orchard sits at approximately 5000 feet elevation in the National Forest on Mt. Graham just above Noon Creek campground.

In more recent years, peach, plum, and pear trees were planted alongside the apple trees. The combination of the cooler elevation, pristine water, and years of Angle family care give these peaches and apples the flavorful reputation they deserve.

The orchard is at the perfect elevation for summer harvests. Nestled in a beautiful narrow valley surrounded by scrub oak and juniper trees, the orchard receives spring snow runoff and rainfall from the summer monsoons.

Beginning in early July, the early Saturn variety of peaches are ready to harvest. From mid-July through the end of August more varieties become available including Hale, Red Haven, Elberta, Red Globe, and O'Henry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390627_0fh1eLa400
PeachAngle Orcahrd

The apple harvest begins in August with Gala and El Star apples. From September to Mid-October the very popular Golden Delicious, Red Delicious and Empire varieties are ready. In October Fuji, Blushing Golden, Granny Smith & Arkansas Black.

If you visit Angle Orchard remember you'll be walking through sunny rocky terrain on the side of a mountain. It is advised to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes. It is also advised to bring plenty of drinking water!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erlyw_0fh1eLa400
ApplesAngle Orchard

Angle Orchard is near Safford Arizona. The road to the orchard takes you through some twists and turns but once you arrive it's like finding a hidden treasure. Swift Trail Junction is 8 miles south of Safford off highway 191. After turning off 191 onto Swift Trail drive 7.4 miles up the mountain. Just past Noon Creek campground is a sign for Angle Orchard, follow the dirt road down into the orchard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRbwZ_0fh1eLa400
Peach BlossomsAngle Orchard

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Orchards in Arizona# Mountain grown apples# Perfect peaches# Mt Graham Arizona# harvest times

Comments / 0

Published by

My mission is to provide fun and interesting local information, interviews, reviews and great gluten free recipes.

Safford, AZ
1234 followers

More from Jessie Rogers

Arizona State

Pickleball in the Gila Valley celebrate National Pickle Week

Up for a little competition? Some outdoor fun and great exercise? Check out Pickleball! The game has been around since 1965 and has recently seen a surge in popularity all across the nation.

Read full story
Arizona State

Beautiful springtime bloomers

It's a magical time of year when the desert blooms. In late spring there are breathtaking blooms all around with many bright colors and beautiful flowers. One of my favorites is the desert willow or flowering willow. Chilopsis linearis according to https://www.wildflower.org/plants the desert willow is related to the trumpet vine, but it is called a desert willow because of the leaf's resemblance to a weeping willow. It's a beautiful ornamental tree. I love the pink and purple trumpet flowers.

Read full story
Arizona State

Exceptional service award for bed & breakfast in Snowflake Arizona

For the past 13 years, Craig and JoAnne Guderian have been the innkeepers of the Heritage Inn Bed & Breakfast in Snowflake Arizona. They have served over a thousand guests and kept the bed and breakfast in the tradition of the former owners Dean and Sandra Porter.

Read full story
5 comments
Mesa, AZ

Fiiz Opening soon, hiring for all shifts in Mesa, AZ

At FiiZ they're taking sodas to the next level. Adding cherry to Dr Pepper, Almond Rocha to Coca-Cola, cranberry to Sprite!. These fun and fizzy drinks are a delicious new way to enjoy sodas. FiiZ has developed a variety of specialty drinks like the Beauty School Dropout a mix of Dr. Pepper, coconut, pineapple, strawberry puree, cream, and whip. Or the Threat Level Midnight, Pepsi, raspberry puree, and blackberry, or the Jar Jar Drinks, Mtn. Dew with fresh lime, strawberry puree, and mango puree. And they have a fun selection of kids' drinks like the Tutti Fruitti coconut, pineapple, and strawberry sprite with whip and sprinkles.

Read full story
2 comments
Safford, AZ

High Fitness for Kids!

Certified fitness instructor Carolyn Hart will be holding two High Fitness Camps for Kids this summer. High Fitness is a great aerobic activity, it's high energy with lots of fun moves and fun music. Carolyn wants kids to take part in this camp to learn that fitness is important for our lives. And to learn that it's easy to make fitness a priority for life!

Read full story
2 comments
Safford, AZ

Food delivery and taxi services in the Gila Valley

Gila Valley Eats and Gila Valley Rides now have drivers working all over the valley. They offer restaurant food delivery services as well as errand services and taxi services. Gila Valley Eats began in 2020 to make local food delivery a possibility when restaurants couldn't offer dine-in services. They began delivery for a select few restaurants then and now they are able to work with every local restaurant.

Read full story
2 comments
Safford, AZ

Mystery dinner theater in Clifton

What could be better than a delicious mystery? An interactive mystery dinner theater! Come see "The Clifton Climax" a comedy-mystery that is sure to be delightfully entertaining for the whole family.

Read full story
2 comments

Cataract surgery at 50

Wow, I can see colors! I didn't know how bad things were. I knew I was having trouble reading small print and seeing clearly at night, but I didn't know how dim and gray my life had become. Now I realize how much my poor eyesight was affecting me. I was afraid of making mistakes with my work, I was afraid of driving and I was worried about my depth perception and peripheral vision. I felt like I couldn't trust myself to do simple tasks.

Read full story
30 comments
Safford, AZ

Unique Mother's Day gift ideas

Time to get ready for Mother's Day! It's coming up Sunday, May 8th and we have some fun and fantastic Mothers Day gift ideas for you!. Marci Barney has been teaching dance to kids and adults for over 4 years. Learning to dance has many benefits and it's healthy and fun! Marci is offering a special on private dance lessons for Mother's Day. Purchase a gift certificate for 5 classes for $40. This is a great gift for upcoming special occasions or just to enjoy the skill. Contact Marci at 928-651-5571.

Read full story
2 comments
Greenlee County, AZ

Rural Housing Development 45 annual board meeting

Rural Housing Development Association has been serving Graham and Greenlee counties for decades. Many residents have benefited from the work that the board of directors has done over the years. April 22nd, 2022 was the 45 annual meeting of the board.

Read full story
2 comments
Safford, AZ

Wedding gowns and formals available in Safford

Pure silk and flowing chiffon, the fine texture of intricately designed lace, and satin-covered buttons. The feel of crisp white fabric cascading around you as the soft detailing of the bodice rests delicately about your shoulders. Slowly, you turn to the mirror and for the first time, you see, that you have found the most enchanting, the most exquisite, and the most breathtaking dress. It is the perfect wedding gown. It is elegant, graceful, and magical.

Read full story
Safford, AZ

Wedding announcement for Halle Phillips and Mickyle Burrell

Halle and Mickyle BurrellEvelyn Palmer Photography. Halle Nicholle Phillips married Mickyle Andrew Burrell on April 15, 2022. The ceremony took place in the Gila Valley Temple.

Read full story
2 comments
Safford, AZ

Gila Valley Chorale performance Monday April 25th

"A child who sings is a happy child." -Elder Enrique Falabella. Monday, April 25th at 7:00 pm at Lee Little Theater over forty happy children will be singing in the Gila Valley Children's Chorale directed by Ethan McBride.

Read full story
Safford, AZ

Spring Plant Sale at Gila Watershed Partnership

It's planting season! Fill your garden with beautiful native plants, trees and flowers. The Gila Native Plant Nursery Spring Plant Sale runs through April 29th. You can order online or come to the Nursery Open House Saturday April 23nd.

Read full story

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu builds confidence and strength

"The most significant victories are the ones we accomplish within ourselves." - Rorion Gracie. The primary goal of Full Charge Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is to help students gain confidence. When a student comes into the facility and begins learning the basic moves, confidence gets a boost. When a student decides to develop the skills of this martial art not only do they gain confidence, they learn discipline, they gain focus, they develop ethics and they find patience.

Read full story
Pima, AZ

Heritage Days Celebration April 22 & 23

This Friday and Saturday, April 22nd and 23rd, Pima Arizona will be celebrating Heritage Days. The celebration starts Friday from 1pm to 4 pm at the Quilt Show at the Cultural Hall at the old Pima Church. Enjoy the festivities Friday evening at 5 pm at the Pima School cafeteria on the corner of S Main street and E 200 S. Get a delicious and filling BBQ dinner plate complete with beans, coleslaw, and a roll. And enjoy fantastic homemade Texas sheet cakes for dessert. Dinner is $10 per plate for adults and $7 for children 11 and under.

Read full story
Safford, AZ

New KelliBars delicious power snacks

New super treats made locally with fresh ingredients! Kelli Reed of Thatcher wanted a quick snack with more flavor than a candy bar and more protein than an energy bar. She wanted a bar that has has great texture, taste, and is full of nutrition. Kellibars are a new an easy go-to snack that can provide a boost of energy, satisfy any sweet craving, and ward off hunger pangs.

Read full story
2 comments
Safford, AZ

Cinco De Mayo celebration Saturday May 7th

The Cinco de Mayo celebration is back! St Rose of Lima is setting the stage for mariachi groups, dancers, gymnastics, and more. This celebration has been a tradition at St Rose of Lima for many years and they are glad to bring it back this year.

Read full story

Anxiety, exhaustion, hair loss and vitamin D deficiency

Anxiety, depression, fatigue, hair loss, inflammation, and trouble sleeping, I couldn't seem to get better, no matter what I tried. I felt frustrated and unable to cope with simple problems. The exhaustion and depression I felt were overwhelming. Every morning I woke up so tired that I didn't know how I was going to make it through my day. I have always been the type of person that looks for answers and solutions. This time I didn't know what to do and I felt completely defeated.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy