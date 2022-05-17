Angle Orchard celebrates 100 years

"This is our 100th year and we're grateful for the opportunity to continue our ancestor's legacy." - Emily Clonts

In 1922 Andrew Preston and Viola Angle planted acres of apple trees on the eastern end of the Pinaleno Mountains in southeastern Arizona. Angle Orchard sits at approximately 5000 feet elevation in the National Forest on Mt. Graham just above Noon Creek campground.

In more recent years, peach, plum, and pear trees were planted alongside the apple trees. The combination of the cooler elevation, pristine water, and years of Angle family care give these peaches and apples the flavorful reputation they deserve.

The orchard is at the perfect elevation for summer harvests. Nestled in a beautiful narrow valley surrounded by scrub oak and juniper trees, the orchard receives spring snow runoff and rainfall from the summer monsoons.

Beginning in early July, the early Saturn variety of peaches are ready to harvest. From mid-July through the end of August more varieties become available including Hale, Red Haven, Elberta, Red Globe, and O'Henry

The apple harvest begins in August with Gala and El Star apples. From September to Mid-October the very popular Golden Delicious, Red Delicious and Empire varieties are ready. In October Fuji, Blushing Golden, Granny Smith & Arkansas Black.

If you visit Angle Orchard remember you'll be walking through sunny rocky terrain on the side of a mountain. It is advised to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes. It is also advised to bring plenty of drinking water!

Angle Orchard is near Safford Arizona. The road to the orchard takes you through some twists and turns but once you arrive it's like finding a hidden treasure. Swift Trail Junction is 8 miles south of Safford off highway 191. After turning off 191 onto Swift Trail drive 7.4 miles up the mountain. Just past Noon Creek campground is a sign for Angle Orchard, follow the dirt road down into the orchard.