Beautiful springtime bloomers

Jessie Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdnNj_0ffHUHkX00
Desert WillowJessie Rogers

It's a magical time of year when the desert blooms. In late spring there are breathtaking blooms all around with many bright colors and beautiful flowers. One of my favorites is the desert willow or flowering willow. Chilopsis linearis according to https://www.wildflower.org/plants the desert willow is related to the trumpet vine, but it is called a desert willow because of the leaf's resemblance to a weeping willow. It's a beautiful ornamental tree. I love the pink and purple trumpet flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5uYQ_0ffHUHkX00
Palo VerdeJessie Rogers

In springtime, spectacular yellow flowers fill palo verde trees to their blooming capacity. According to www.desertuse.com the palo verde can photosynthesize through its green bark, for the palo verde that is important since the tree can drop its leaves during the warm season. During hotter months before the rains begin, the palo verde also drops stems and branches to conserve water. https://www.desertusa.com/flora/palo-verde-tree.html

Palo verdes have a unique job serving growing saguaro cacti. The palo verde creates a protective canopy where the small saguaro can thrive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIb3f_0ffHUHkX00
Yellow Bird of ParadiseJessie Rogers

Yellow bird of paradise has a distinctive yellow and red bloom. This drought-tolerant desert plant grows well over the desert southwest, attracting hummingbirds, bees, and other insects that are fed by the nectar of the flowers. But the seeds are poisonous to humans and animals, so use caution when planting.

Although this plant is not native to Arizona it's easy to grow and serves as a great plant to regenerate eroded areas. Check www.apps.cals.arizona.edu for more information.

There are over forty varieties of mesquite trees, three are native to Arizona. One of my favorites is the honey mesquite. Under the right conditions, honey mesquite can grow into a full shade tree and provide a great nesting atmosphere for doves, quail, finches, and other birds.

The late spring blooms give way to sweet mesquite beans. The beans can be roasted and ground into sweet fiber and protein-rich flour. www.gardenvarietylife.com has more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIy9b_0ffHUHkX00
Honey MesquiteJessie Rogers

There are many beautiful and interesting flowers, plants, and trees in the desert. Learning about the flora and fauna has always been a fun intriguing hobby. Finding out how and why these amazing plants grow in the desert is as delightful as seeing their beautiful blooms. Happy Spring!

# flowers# how they grow# bright blooms# flowering trees# desert flowers

