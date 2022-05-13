Exceptional service award for bed & breakfast in Snowflake Arizona

Heritage Inn Bed & Breakfast Heritage Inn

For the past 13 years, Craig and JoAnne Guderian have been the innkeepers of the Heritage Inn Bed & Breakfast in Snowflake Arizona. They have served over a thousand guests and kept the bed and breakfast in the tradition of the former owners Dean and Sandra Porter.

Craig and JoAnne have decided to sell the Heritage Inn to new owners Ron and Tina Demiglio from the Phoenix area and wish them the best in this new venture.

Before leaving the bed and breakfast business Craig and JoAnne were awarded with the Trip Advisors Traveler's Choice Award for 2022. Their exemplary service and dedication to the bed and breakfast made this a happy and relaxing place to stay.

The Heritage Inn Bed & Breakfast is a beautiful red brick home that has been renovated in recent years. It is a Victorian-era two-story home built in the 1890s and it proudly sits among the other beautiful pioneer architecture on the main street in Snowflake.

Patio Heritage Inn Bed and Breakfast

Keeping with the field of service JoAnne is an associate real estate broker for West USA Realty. There are a great variety of properties in the area of Snowflake, from the historic homes to farm acreage and off-grid properties. JoAnne is looking forward to providing the same quality of service to the real estate market that she has given to the bed and breakfast these past years. https://www.realtor.com/realestateagents/5673697e0fa4170100716eed

Snowflake is one of the prettiest towns in Arizona at an elevation of 5600 feet it can offer cooler temperatures and a nice change in scenery from the desert low lands. There are many historic sites and pioneer-era museums to see around town. Snowflake offers some great outdoor activities including hiking, fishing, and swimming in the nearby lakes. Rodeos, festivals, and art shows provide entertainment and fun for the whole family.

Heritage Inn Bed & Breakfast is located at 161 N Main St in Snowflake Arizona. https://www.heritage-inn.net/ For area attractions check out https://ci.snowflake.az.us/community-info/attractions/