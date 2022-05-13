Exceptional service award for bed & breakfast in Snowflake Arizona

Jessie Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNfQr_0fdY3pXG00
Heritage Inn Bed & BreakfastHeritage Inn

For the past 13 years, Craig and JoAnne Guderian have been the innkeepers of the Heritage Inn Bed & Breakfast in Snowflake Arizona. They have served over a thousand guests and kept the bed and breakfast in the tradition of the former owners Dean and Sandra Porter.

Craig and JoAnne have decided to sell the Heritage Inn to new owners Ron and Tina Demiglio from the Phoenix area and wish them the best in this new venture.

Before leaving the bed and breakfast business Craig and JoAnne were awarded with the Trip Advisors Traveler's Choice Award for 2022. Their exemplary service and dedication to the bed and breakfast made this a happy and relaxing place to stay.

The Heritage Inn Bed & Breakfast is a beautiful red brick home that has been renovated in recent years. It is a Victorian-era two-story home built in the 1890s and it proudly sits among the other beautiful pioneer architecture on the main street in Snowflake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDxV9_0fdY3pXG00
PatioHeritage Inn Bed and Breakfast

Keeping with the field of service JoAnne is an associate real estate broker for West USA Realty. There are a great variety of properties in the area of Snowflake, from the historic homes to farm acreage and off-grid properties. JoAnne is looking forward to providing the same quality of service to the real estate market that she has given to the bed and breakfast these past years. https://www.realtor.com/realestateagents/5673697e0fa4170100716eed

Snowflake is one of the prettiest towns in Arizona at an elevation of 5600 feet it can offer cooler temperatures and a nice change in scenery from the desert low lands. There are many historic sites and pioneer-era museums to see around town. Snowflake offers some great outdoor activities including hiking, fishing, and swimming in the nearby lakes. Rodeos, festivals, and art shows provide entertainment and fun for the whole family.

Heritage Inn Bed & Breakfast is located at 161 N Main St in Snowflake Arizona. https://www.heritage-inn.net/ For area attractions check out https://ci.snowflake.az.us/community-info/attractions/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# choice award# excellent service# b and b# white mountains# cool weather

Comments / 5

Published by

My mission is to provide fun and interesting local information, interviews, reviews and great gluten free recipes.

Safford, AZ
1222 followers

More from Jessie Rogers

Mesa, AZ

Fiiz Opening soon, hiring for all shifts in Mesa, AZ

At FiiZ they're taking sodas to the next level. Adding cherry to Dr Pepper, Almond Rocha to Coca-Cola, cranberry to Sprite!. These fun and fizzy drinks are a delicious new way to enjoy sodas. FiiZ has developed a variety of specialty drinks like the Beauty School Dropout a mix of Dr. Pepper, coconut, pineapple, strawberry puree, cream, and whip. Or the Threat Level Midnight, Pepsi, raspberry puree, and blackberry, or the Jar Jar Drinks, Mtn. Dew with fresh lime, strawberry puree, and mango puree. And they have a fun selection of kids' drinks like the Tutti Fruitti coconut, pineapple, and strawberry sprite with whip and sprinkles.

Read full story
1 comments
Safford, AZ

High Fitness for Kids!

Certified fitness instructor Carolyn Hart will be holding two High Fitness Camps for Kids this summer. High Fitness is a great aerobic activity, it's high energy with lots of fun moves and fun music. Carolyn wants kids to take part in this camp to learn that fitness is important for our lives. And to learn that it's easy to make fitness a priority for life!

Read full story
1 comments
Safford, AZ

Food delivery and taxi services in the Gila Valley

Gila Valley Eats and Gila Valley Rides now have drivers working all over the valley. They offer restaurant food delivery services as well as errand services and taxi services. Gila Valley Eats began in 2020 to make local food delivery a possibility when restaurants couldn't offer dine-in services. They began delivery for a select few restaurants then and now they are able to work with every local restaurant.

Read full story
1 comments
Safford, AZ

Mystery dinner theater in Clifton

What could be better than a delicious mystery? An interactive mystery dinner theater! Come see "The Clifton Climax" a comedy-mystery that is sure to be delightfully entertaining for the whole family.

Read full story
1 comments

Cataract surgery at 50

Wow, I can see colors! I didn't know how bad things were. I knew I was having trouble reading small print and seeing clearly at night, but I didn't know how dim and gray my life had become. Now I realize how much my poor eyesight was affecting me. I was afraid of making mistakes with my work, I was afraid of driving and I was worried about my depth perception and peripheral vision. I felt like I couldn't trust myself to do simple tasks.

Read full story
26 comments
Safford, AZ

Unique Mother's Day gift ideas

Time to get ready for Mother's Day! It's coming up Sunday, May 8th and we have some fun and fantastic Mothers Day gift ideas for you!. Marci Barney has been teaching dance to kids and adults for over 4 years. Learning to dance has many benefits and it's healthy and fun! Marci is offering a special on private dance lessons for Mother's Day. Purchase a gift certificate for 5 classes for $40. This is a great gift for upcoming special occasions or just to enjoy the skill. Contact Marci at 928-651-5571.

Read full story
1 comments
Greenlee County, AZ

Rural Housing Development 45 annual board meeting

Rural Housing Development Association has been serving Graham and Greenlee counties for decades. Many residents have benefited from the work that the board of directors has done over the years. April 22nd, 2022 was the 45 annual meeting of the board.

Read full story
1 comments
Safford, AZ

Wedding gowns and formals available in Safford

Pure silk and flowing chiffon, the fine texture of intricately designed lace, and satin-covered buttons. The feel of crisp white fabric cascading around you as the soft detailing of the bodice rests delicately about your shoulders. Slowly, you turn to the mirror and for the first time, you see, that you have found the most enchanting, the most exquisite, and the most breathtaking dress. It is the perfect wedding gown. It is elegant, graceful, and magical.

Read full story
Safford, AZ

Wedding announcement for Halle Phillips and Mickyle Burrell

Halle and Mickyle BurrellEvelyn Palmer Photography. Halle Nicholle Phillips married Mickyle Andrew Burrell on April 15, 2022. The ceremony took place in the Gila Valley Temple.

Read full story
2 comments
Safford, AZ

Gila Valley Chorale performance Monday April 25th

"A child who sings is a happy child." -Elder Enrique Falabella. Monday, April 25th at 7:00 pm at Lee Little Theater over forty happy children will be singing in the Gila Valley Children's Chorale directed by Ethan McBride.

Read full story
Safford, AZ

Spring Plant Sale at Gila Watershed Partnership

It's planting season! Fill your garden with beautiful native plants, trees and flowers. The Gila Native Plant Nursery Spring Plant Sale runs through April 29th. You can order online or come to the Nursery Open House Saturday April 23nd.

Read full story

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu builds confidence and strength

"The most significant victories are the ones we accomplish within ourselves." - Rorion Gracie. The primary goal of Full Charge Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is to help students gain confidence. When a student comes into the facility and begins learning the basic moves, confidence gets a boost. When a student decides to develop the skills of this martial art not only do they gain confidence, they learn discipline, they gain focus, they develop ethics and they find patience.

Read full story
Pima, AZ

Heritage Days Celebration April 22 & 23

This Friday and Saturday, April 22nd and 23rd, Pima Arizona will be celebrating Heritage Days. The celebration starts Friday from 1pm to 4 pm at the Quilt Show at the Cultural Hall at the old Pima Church. Enjoy the festivities Friday evening at 5 pm at the Pima School cafeteria on the corner of S Main street and E 200 S. Get a delicious and filling BBQ dinner plate complete with beans, coleslaw, and a roll. And enjoy fantastic homemade Texas sheet cakes for dessert. Dinner is $10 per plate for adults and $7 for children 11 and under.

Read full story
Safford, AZ

New KelliBars delicious power snacks

New super treats made locally with fresh ingredients! Kelli Reed of Thatcher wanted a quick snack with more flavor than a candy bar and more protein than an energy bar. She wanted a bar that has has great texture, taste, and is full of nutrition. Kellibars are a new an easy go-to snack that can provide a boost of energy, satisfy any sweet craving, and ward off hunger pangs.

Read full story
2 comments
Safford, AZ

Cinco De Mayo celebration Saturday May 7th

The Cinco de Mayo celebration is back! St Rose of Lima is setting the stage for mariachi groups, dancers, gymnastics, and more. This celebration has been a tradition at St Rose of Lima for many years and they are glad to bring it back this year.

Read full story

Anxiety, exhaustion, hair loss and vitamin D deficiency

Anxiety, depression, fatigue, hair loss, inflammation, and trouble sleeping, I couldn't seem to get better, no matter what I tried. I felt frustrated and unable to cope with simple problems. The exhaustion and depression I felt were overwhelming. Every morning I woke up so tired that I didn't know how I was going to make it through my day. I have always been the type of person that looks for answers and solutions. This time I didn't know what to do and I felt completely defeated.

Read full story
2 comments
Safford, AZ

Barn Dance at Mud Springs Ranch April 15th

Grab your Stetson and get on your good boots it's time to go dancin'! The Vaughn and Haught families are hosting the 4H Fundraiser Barn Dance at Mud Springs Ranch. Friday April 15th from 6:00 to 11:00pm.

Read full story

Organized closet space for function and ease

My goals for organizing my closets are 1. Keep similar items together. 2. If I have too many similar items, get rid of what I don't use. The less crowded a space is, the easier it is to organize. I start organizing by getting rid of what I don't use. I love the idea of "one new in, one old out" when it comes to clothing. When I add a new shirt to my wardrobe an old one must go. This means many things to me. It means I always have the right amount of hangers. It means I'm keeping my wardrobe fresh and looking my best and it also means I am keeping the energy or "Chi" flowing through the space and not letting things get stagnate.

Read full story
4 comments

Living gluten-free

Suffering from gluten sensitivity is difficult in today's world. My husband never imagined that a food allergy could affect him, but gluten has become a toxin that must be avoided.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy