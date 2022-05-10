Fiiz Opening soon, hiring for all shifts in Mesa, AZ

Fiiz Canva: Jessie Rogers

At FiiZ they're taking sodas to the next level. Adding cherry to Dr Pepper, Almond Rocha to Coca-Cola, cranberry to Sprite!

These fun and fizzy drinks are a delicious new way to enjoy sodas. FiiZ has developed a variety of specialty drinks like the Beauty School Dropout a mix of Dr. Pepper, coconut, pineapple, strawberry puree, cream, and whip. Or the Threat Level Midnight, Pepsi, raspberry puree, and blackberry, or the Jar Jar Drinks, Mtn. Dew with fresh lime, strawberry puree, and mango puree. And they have a fun selection of kids' drinks like the Tutti Fruitti coconut, pineapple, and strawberry sprite with whip and sprinkles.

Fiiz Kids Fiiz

There is a huge variety of menu items to choose from including non-carbonated drinks, Monster smoothies, frozen drinks, Italian sodas, hot drinks, and coffees and they also serve pretzels, chonut (churro doughnut) popcorn, and nachos. And when you download the FiiZ app you can find the hidden menu with even more fun mixes.

Chonut Fiiz

Fiiz has employment opportunities! They will be hiring for many different shifts and they are looking for a manager, an assistant manager, and a shift leader. Come by the Hiring Fair Tuesday, May 10th at 10 am or apply via the website at https://fiizdrinksaz.com/employment select Mesa AZ

Fiiz Drinks Canva: Jessie Rogers

Find Fiiz at 52 S Mesa Drive in Mesa. They plan to be open on May 20th with limited hours for employee training. Check the main website https://fiizdrinks.com for more information.

Fiiz Owners Jefferey Hogg and his family are excited to serve the community. They plan to open more locations soon, look for FiiZ signs coming soon to Baseline and Greenfield.