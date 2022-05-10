High Fitness for Kids!

Summer Camp Canva: Jessie Rogers

Certified fitness instructor Carolyn Hart will be holding two High Fitness Camps for Kids this summer. High Fitness is a great aerobic activity, it's high energy with lots of fun moves and fun music. Carolyn wants kids to take part in this camp to learn that fitness is important for our lives. And to learn that it's easy to make fitness a priority for life!

High Fitness is an aerobic cardio workout set to fast and upbeat music. The music covers all genres and there is music that's geared to all ages. The workouts are made to fit every fitness level and Carolyn offers many modifications. The workouts are designed to strengthen muscles, improve circulation and flexibility and to get your heart pumping while you're having so much fun you forget you're exercising!

Carolyn has been teaching high fitness for a year and a half. "I am so excited to build on your child's experience with fitness."

The camp will be held at Dekeusters Gymnastics 2281 Suit E Thatcher Plaza in Thatcher. Camp is for kids ages 5 to 12.

Two sessions will be offered. Registration for the first session starts today and ends Friday, May 27th. The first camp session will begin Monday, June 13, and run through Thursday, June 16th. Class times will be 8:00 am to 8:45 am

Registration for the second session begins Tuesday, May 31th, and ends Friday, July 1st. The second camp session will begin on Monday, July 18, and run through Thursday, July 21st. Class times are 8:00 am to 8:45 am.

To register your child email carolynhart86@yahoo.com and check out Carolyn's Instagram page @highfitbeastCarolyn or Facebook HighfitbeastCraolyn.