Cataract surgery at 50

Wow, I can see colors! I didn't know how bad things were. I knew I was having trouble reading small print and seeing clearly at night, but I didn't know how dim and gray my life had become. Now I realize how much my poor eyesight was affecting me. I was afraid of making mistakes with my work, I was afraid of driving and I was worried about my depth perception and peripheral vision. I felt like I couldn't trust myself to do simple tasks.

I had updated my prescription and got new glasses and contacts about six months ago. At that time my doctor told me I had the beginning of a cataract. I thought I was seeing distance well with my glasses or contacts but my contacts didn't work at all for up-close, and reading was impossible. Even new glasses with bifocals wouldn't allow me to see things close up. It was very frustrating. I knew I shouldn't keep suffering so I scheduled another eye exam.

At the exam, I found out the cataracts had progressed. They weren't the cloudy kind of cataract, they weren't visible on my eye, it was like my lenses were scratched. They would continue to get worse and I would continue to have trouble reading and soon seeing distance would become more of an issue. The cataract in my right eye wasn't as bad as my left and wasn't progressing as rapidly. I asked the optometrist the dreaded question. "At what point do I need surgery?"

To my surprise he told me that my right eye was at the point that most people get surgery, the left eye was way past the point of needing surgery. I didn't have much of a choice. I didn't want to go on trying to get through a day with such difficulty.

I scheduled the surgeries and prepared to take time off. After surgery, I wouldn't be able to wash my face or wear makeup for a few days. I wouldn't be able to bend down with my head below my waist or lift anything over eight pounds. Years ago I had stayed with my mom after her surgeries and I remembered her feeling tired and needing quiet rest. I knew I wouldn't want to read or look at a computer.

I had to pay out of pocket for what my insurance didn't cover, insurance generally covers the surgery and basic lenses but I had to pay coinsurance and I paid for an upgrade to enhanced lenses. I chose replacement lenses that would give me clear vision for up-close and distance. Once my eyes are fully recovered and adjusted I will have 20/20 vision and never need glasses or contacts again.

I had the first surgery early in the morning. The surgery prep was easy with just twilight anesthesia. The actual surgery was very short, I think it took less time than a root canal. My husband drove me to the surgery center and I was grateful that he had waited in the car and was ready to go when I was ready which was very soon after surgery.

At home, I sat on the couch and rested. They told me to take the bandage off three hours after surgery. My husband helped me to carefully remove the bandages and my eye barely opened. I could see a bright red patch like a filter over my eye. They had dilated my eye and it took a long time for the size of my pupil to go back to normal. I had double vision for the first few hours and things looked slanted and red but every hour things became clearer and clearer.

The next day my vision was much better. The red had faded, and the double vision had subsided. I sat by my front window and looked out across the street. I started to notice things that had been muted before, the detail of the brick structures, leaves on the trees, and pink flowers. When I closed my surgery eye and looked just through my right eye things were once again fuzzy and brown. I realized I had been looking at the world through dull clouded lenses. The haze of the cataract had taken the color and detail out of my life.

Surgery on my right eye was two weeks after the left eye. It was also quick and easy. When it was time to take the bandage off I was prepared for the red splotch and the double vision. The dilation went down quicker and the double vision disappeared fast. By the next day, my vision was very clear.

The thing most alarming is that I see that my house is very dirty. I can see all the cobwebs, hard water stains, and dust that I wasn't aware of. I see how badly my windows need to be cleaned and the weeds that need to be pulled in the far corner of my yard.

The best part is seeing color again. I can't believe how vibrant and pretty colors are to me now. My distance vision is greatly improved. I can see detail on the mountains miles away that I can't remember ever seeing, even with glasses. I can read small print easier and feel confident driving.

I am fifty years old, I am considered young for this surgery. My parents and grandparents all had the surgeries in their sixties or seventies. I was expecting to need it at some point, I just thought it would be a few years later. But now I am free from the contact lenses and glasses I've relied on since I was fifteen. Now I can wake up to clear vision every morning and my world is bright and filled with color.

I am not a doctor and this is not medical advice. I am simply sharing my experience.

