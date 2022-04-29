Unique Mother's Day gift ideas

Mother's Day Canva

Time to get ready for Mother's Day! It's coming up Sunday, May 8th and we have some fun and fantastic Mothers Day gift ideas for you!

Marci Barney has been teaching dance to kids and adults for over 4 years. Learning to dance has many benefits and it's healthy and fun! Marci is offering a special on private dance lessons for Mother's Day. Purchase a gift certificate for 5 classes for $40. This is a great gift for upcoming special occasions or just to enjoy the skill. Contact Marci at 928-651-5571

Treat your mom to the amazing benefits of an AromaTouch massage. The process of an AromaTouch is unlike any other massage. Nina Carpenter is a doTerra Certified AromaTouch practitioner and she is offering a special for Mother's Day. $45 includes the massage and a travel-size Deep Blue Rub Roll-On. To schedule an AromaTouch contact Nina at 928-792-3055

If your mom is health-conscious with a sweet tooth? KelliBars may be the answer for a special Mother's Day treat. KelliBars are made with wholesome ingredients and they offer just a little sweetness packed into protein and nutrition. Kelli is offering a Mothers Day special of ten bars for $15 wrapped and ready to give Order Kellibars at hello@kellibar.com

Our House of Skin Care offers wonderful services for Mother's Day. Cynthia Gentry has served as an Aesthetician in the Gila Valley for over 34 years. She is also a massage therapist, and nail technician and offers permanent cosmetics. Cynthia has a special Mother's Day sample set of a new skincare line, which includes anti-aging, and acne treatment creams. The sample sets are a great pairing for any service. Call 928-651-3418 for more information.

Busy mom's feet always benefit from Foot Zone Therapy. Foot Zones are a great way to relax and feel rejuvenated. The process of a Foot Zone is quick and easy but the benefits can last and last. Jennie Merrill has a special for Mother's Day for $45 for a Foot Zone session and bonus Himalayan Sea Salt Scrub and Soothing Socks! Contact Jennie at 480-208-0077

The information contained is for local business news only. This is not a sponsored or promotional article.