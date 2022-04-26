Rural Housing Development 45 annual board meeting

Board of Directors 45 Annual Meeting Blanca Bowman

Rural Housing Development Association has been serving Graham and Greenlee counties for decades. Many residents have benefited from the work that the board of directors has done over the years. April 22nd, 2022 was the 45 annual meeting of the board.

Rural Housing Development board of directors and board members come together at this annual meeting to discuss the work that's been done and see what they may be able to accomplish in the coming year. It is more than just a meeting, it is a time to celebrate and enjoy some good food and nice company.

Rural Housing Development Association formed to meet the need for low income elderly housing in Graham County. Sunshine Valley construction began in 1977 the very first lease was signed in 1978. Duncan Heights Apartments was constructed in 1983. The Gila River floods left many without adequate housing in Duncan and Rural Housing was able to secure land, build apartments and offer clean and affordable housing to many in Greenlee county. Sunshine Valley is USDA and AZ State Tax Credit subsidized housing designated for low income elderly 62 or older and handicap or disabled of any age. Duncan Heights is USDA subsidized for low income families.

Bill Griffin is the president of the board and he has served as president for over 20 years. Janice Lovett serves as vice president.

The board of directors would like to see more community members of Graham and Greenlee counties participate in the service to these much needed apartment complexes. If you would like to serve on the board to help maintain the integrity of these affordable housing projects, please come to the corporate office 1901 S 20th Ave in Safford or call 928-428-5610 to apply.

