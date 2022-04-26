Safford, AZ

Wedding gowns and formals available in Safford

Jessie Rogers

Pure silk and flowing chiffon, the fine texture of intricately designed lace, and satin-covered buttons. The feel of crisp white fabric cascading around you as the soft detailing of the bodice rests delicately about your shoulders. Slowly, you turn to the mirror and for the first time, you see, that you have found the most enchanting, the most exquisite, and the most breathtaking dress. It is the perfect wedding gown. It is elegant, graceful, and magical.

Kendra's Bridal Boutique can offer you the experience of finding your perfect gown. Kendra's has many wedding gowns in a variety of designs and sizes and she can also custom order and provide gown alterations and reconstructions.

More than lovely bridal gowns, Kendra's Bridal Boutique also stocks stylish accessories. She carries a selection of charming jewelry, classic sashes, and beautiful veils. Here you can find dresses for bridesmaids and special orders for your wedding party including dresses for moms and flower girls. See the gorgeous formal gowns Kendra's has in stock for proms, formal dances, and quinceaneras. New gowns and accessories are available as inventory continues to grow.

Kendra has been a seamstress for decades, she has designed and created formal dresses and custom wedding gowns for many brides. She loves to see the brides and bridesmaids looking happy and beautiful for the wedding day.

Kendra's Bridal Boutique and Kendra Foster, Bridal Alterations are open by appointment only. If you would like to make a reservation call 928-965-5484. The shop is located inside Gila Valley Made at 526 W Main Street in Safford.

