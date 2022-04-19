Heritage Days Celebration April 22 & 23

Pima Arizona Canva: EA Heritage Society

This Friday and Saturday, April 22nd and 23rd, Pima Arizona will be celebrating Heritage Days. The celebration starts Friday from 1pm to 4 pm at the Quilt Show at the Cultural Hall at the old Pima Church. Enjoy the festivities Friday evening at 5 pm at the Pima School cafeteria on the corner of S Main street and E 200 S. Get a delicious and filling BBQ dinner plate complete with beans, coleslaw, and a roll. And enjoy fantastic homemade Texas sheet cakes for dessert. Dinner is $10 per plate for adults and $7 for children 11 and under.



Saturday morning the fun starts at 6 am! Come to the parking lot of the old Pima Church on Center Street where you can admire trucks in the Old Semi-Truck Show. And learn about the power of steam with a steam engine demonstration. These displays run till noon.

Get ready for breakfast at 7 am! You don't want to miss this full pancake breakfast Saturday morning. The Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County will host the breakfast at the WM Carter Farm Museum on N Main Street. The cost is $5 a plate. Show up hungry! It's not just pancakes, you get eggs, bacon, and the best Dutch oven biscuits and gravy around.



A variety of beautiful prizes have been donated this year, they will be raffled off on Saturday at the breakfast. You can buy raffle tickets at the Quilt Show, or at the BBQ dinner and before the raffle begins at breakfast.



"Small Town, Big Heart, Cherished Legacy" is the theme for this year's celebration. Heritage Days serves as a fundraiser for the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society of Graham County. The Museum is located at the corner of S Main Street and W Center Street in Pima. Regular hours are Thursday - Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm.