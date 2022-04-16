Cinco De Mayo celebration Saturday May 7th

Cinco de Mayo Canva: Jessie Rogers

The Cinco de Mayo celebration is back! St Rose of Lima is setting the stage for mariachi groups, dancers, gymnastics, and more. This celebration has been a tradition at St Rose of Lima for many years and they are glad to bring it back this year.

Don't miss out on the famous green chile burros. St Rose of Lima concessions will be selling green chile, bean, and mixed burros. They will also have hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, and delicious churros available.

Vendors of all types will be set up to display goods and services. Stroll through the beautiful pecan orchards as you shop the vendors for fun Mother's day gifts, handmade items, and local specialties.

Show off your skills at the horseshoe tournament and try your luck at Loteria and Corn Hole. There will be a little something for everyone at this family fun celebration. Games and bounce houses will be set up and ready for play there is also a basketball court, a volleyball court, and a playground.

Everyone is welcome to join in the festivities. the entertainment starts and vendors open at 11 am and go till 4 pm. Evening Mass begins at 6 pm.

St Rose of Lima Catholic Church has been serving the community since 1927. This Cinco de Mayo celebration is one of their biggest fundraisers. Please come join the celebration Saturday, May 7th, and enjoy a beautiful spring day at St Rose of Lima. The church is located at 311 N Central Ave in Safford. Call the parish office at 928-428-4920 for more information.