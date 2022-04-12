Anxiety, exhaustion, hair loss and vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D Canva: Jessie Rogers

Anxiety, depression, fatigue, hair loss, inflammation, and trouble sleeping, I couldn't seem to get better, no matter what I tried. I felt frustrated and unable to cope with simple problems. The exhaustion and depression I felt were overwhelming. Every morning I woke up so tired that I didn't know how I was going to make it through my day. I have always been the type of person that looks for answers and solutions. This time I didn't know what to do and I felt completely defeated.

A friend encouraged me to get my thyroid regulated. I have suffered from hypothyroidism for years so this was nothing new. Many of my symptoms could be attributed to hypothyroidism, but I know how hypothyroid feels, this was different. I went to my doctor for my normal thyroid test, but this time I also asked for a complete bloodwork screening. I wanted my blood checked for whatever they could check that might give me hope to find an answer.

The results were very surprising, the blood test came back showing hypothyroid levels which I expected, but it also showed extremely low levels of vitamin D. I was surprised because I had been taking a supplement and doing my best to be in the sun when I could and I was making sure I was eating foods fortified with vitamin D. Obviously, it was nowhere near enough.

I knew that vitamin D was important, but I had to do more research to find out how important. I found a long list of issues linked to low levels of vitamin D. Bone pain, depression, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, migraines, multiple sclerosis, fatigue, low immunity, high blood pressure, muscle cramps, rheumatoid arthritis, slow wound healing, panic attacks, chronic inflammation, and hair loss are just some of the symptoms. Vitamin D deficiency has become a global health crisis. Cleveland Clinic www.cantonmercy.org reports that 42% of Americans are suffering from low levels of vitamin D.

I felt raising my vitamin D levels had to be the answer to many of the problems I was dealing with. I went through as much research as I could find. Reading studies and watching videos about other people's symptoms and recovery put me at ease. I listened to one man speak about recovering from severe panic attacks, a woman experiencing relief from depression, fatigue, and hair loss. I read medical research talking about the treatment of frequent headaches and migraines and the role vitamin D plays in chronic inflammation.

In my search for the best supplements, I found some vitamin D capsules are made with olive oil, this is much preferred over capsules made with canola or other synthetic oil. I found a manufacturer that makes vitamin D with algae oil. I was happy to find this because I get the added benefits of omega 3. A little research is necessary to find the right amount to take. You can take too much, so finding the balance is important.

It's been three weeks since I increased my intake of vitamin D. The very first thing I noticed was a shift in my mood. I am able to cope with everyday life more easily and my energy levels have increased. Everyday tasks are not overwhelming anymore. I feel that I am sleeping more soundly and I wake up easier. I have more desire to keep up with my busy schedule and I look forward to going places and spending time with friends.

I have finally stopped losing so much hair, I haven't noticed new growth yet but I expect to. When I brush my hair or wash my hair I don't see as much falling out as I did before. I believe when new hair grows it will feel softer and not as dry or damaged.

I am so relieved to have found this simple treatment. After suffering from such distress for so long I feel like I am regaining my emotional and physical health. It has been easy to regulate what felt so overwhelming. I wish vitamin D deficiency was a mainstream topic and readily checked by medical practitioners, I had to ask and I'm glad I did. I am not a doctor and this is not medical advice. I am simply sharing my experience. I hope what I have shared is helpful.