Organized closet space for function and ease

Clean Closet Canva: Jessie Rogers

My goals for organizing my closets are 1. Keep similar items together. 2. If I have too many similar items, get rid of what I don't use.

The less crowded a space is, the easier it is to organize. I start organizing by getting rid of what I don't use. I love the idea of "one new in, one old out" when it comes to clothing. When I add a new shirt to my wardrobe an old one must go. This means many things to me. It means I always have the right amount of hangers. It means I'm keeping my wardrobe fresh and looking my best and it also means I am keeping the energy or "Chi" flowing through the space and not letting things get stagnate.

According to the rules of feng shui, wearing clothing that is torn, has holes or stains is bad luck. Clothing should feel comfortable, fresh, and supportive. Wearing what makes you feel your best is very important for your energy. If an item you love is damaged, mend it as soon as possible. Remove any stains and get the item in tip-top shape. If it is beyond repair, let it go. Keep the energy positive. I love having clothes in my closet that feel bright and happy. Putting on an item that will fit the needs of my day can be very powerful. Wearing the wrong thing can be distracting and annoying!

Shoes should be clean and organized and all shoes should be pointing in the same direction. This helps with focus and the intention of moving in the direction of a goal or dream. I have seen this practice have a big effect on people. This simple change can be a life-changer.

With the seasons changing my wardrobe changes. I look at what I have and I get rid of items I won't want when winter comes around next year. Clothing I wear for special occasions I keep at the back of my closet. As long as I have space I will keep them. I don't want my space overcrowded with unused items.

I have different types of spaces for different types of clothing. I like certain shirts and pants on hangers so they don't get wrinkly. Other shirts like t-shirts and sweaters should not be on hangers to keep them from being stretched out in the wrong places. I keep t-shirts and sweaters in a hanging shelf unit in my closet. I have added wooden shelving units to the top shelf of my closet to give me more shelf space. That's where I keep yoga pants, sweatshirts and seasonal items.

Everything in my closet is easy to see and find. Similar items are next to similar items. I don't have so many clothes that I lose track of my inventory. I feel like I have an outfit for every occasion without feeling overwhelmed by choices.

There was a time when I had way too many clothes and shoes. Letting go of what I didn't use was very freeing. I feel like what I have now fits the needs of my lifestyle and whatever I chose from my closet will be comfortable clean and happy.