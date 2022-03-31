Pima Fire Fest and Classic Car Show

Pima Fire Fest Canva and Drew

Dedication, hard work and a job well done, that’s what you’ll see when you take a closer look at the cars entered in the Pima Fire Fest and car show. You will also see the dedication and hard work of the volunteer Pima Fire department.

Saturday April 9th 10:00am at the Pima High School Gymnasium parking lot fire trucks, classic cars, modern muscle, racers and lowrider bikes will be on display. Prizes from Gypsy Souls will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each division. But there’s more…

Food trucks from across the state will be offering up their specialties. On schedule are demonstrations, raffles, merchandise vendors, even a bounce house, games and a lemonade stand. There will be something fun for everyone.

This car show is a fundraiser to benefit the Pima fire department and raise money for a new fire station. All the proceeds of this event will benefit the Pima fire fighters and their efforts to build a modernized station that will better suit the needs of the growing community.

Come by and check out the cars, get some terrific food and see who will win the top prizes. The car show starts at 10:00am and the vendors and demonstrations will be going all day. Get there early to get your name in the raffles and pick your favorite food truck for lunch.

If you would like more information please contact Drew at 928-322-2769. Space is still available to enter a car or reserve a vendor space. If you would like to make a donation, every dollar counts. Thanks for all the generous participation and contributions.