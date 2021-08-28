Get the best service from these 3 chimney sweeps

HOUSTON, TX - Cleaning a chimney is not an easy job. You need the help of a chimney sweep to clean and maintain your chimney. Listed below are three chimney sweeps that can help you in Houston.

1. Lords Chimney

Lords Chimney, located at 9539 Town Park Drive, Houston, TX 77036, is a chimney sweep that offers chimney & fireplace services, dryer vent services, fireplace accessories & installations, gas appliances & gas log installs. The technicians of this chimney sweep have been certified by the CSIA (Chimney Safety Institute of America) and CDET (Certified Dryer Exhaust Technician).

Call the chimney sweep at (281) 497-4000. The chimney sweep is open from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

2. Master Services

Master Services, located at 11665 Fuqua Street f607, Houston, TX 77034, is a chimney sweep that offers chimney, fireplace, air duct, dryer vent, and wildlife services. The services cover in Houston areas are chimney caps, chimney sweep, wildlife removal, fireplace cleaning, squirrel control & removal, rodent control & removal, raccoon control & removal, snake control & removal, rat control & removal, skunk control & removal, and bat control & removal.

Call the chimney sweep at (713) 723-4854. The chimney sweep is open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

3. Guardian Chimney Sweep

Guardian Chimney Sweep, located at 5100 Westheimer, Suite 200, Houston, TX 77056, is a chimney sweep that offers chimney sweep, chimney inspections, chimney repairs, chimney crowns, and chimney liners. This chimney sweep provides services around Houston areas such as The Woodlands, Angleton, Humble, Baytown, Sugar Land, Galveston, Tomball, and many more.

Call the chimney sweep at (713) 401-2011. It is open from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.