Top Stunning Flower Shops in Houston

1. Fannin Flowers

Situated between the Medical Center and Downtown Houston, this family-owned flower shop has been around since 1983. Fannin Flowers has various floral arrangements, fresh-cut plants and flowers with seasonal rotations of beautiful products and permanent staples available for purchase.

For more than 30 years, this floral shop has been committed to providing high-quality flowers and plants with unique arrangements. You can pick up any of their flower arrangements that are readily available at their storefront. They take special orders for celebrations, events, sympathy, or wedding designs. You can also make an appointment with one of their expert florists.

Location: 4803 Fannin Street, Houston

2. Breen's Florist

Since 1943, this second-generation and family-run florist has been offering exceptional floral arrangements with attentive services. Known for its excellent works and services, Breen's florist has a veteran team who are ready to help their customers find any flower they need including succulents, tulips, orchids, and more.

You can see stunning flowers filling their shelves that suit every occasion and budget. Breen's Florists also offers indoor and outdoor plants, fruit baskets, stuffed animals, corporate gifts, and home decor to perfect your floral arrangement.

Location: 1050 North Post Oak Road, #280, Houston

3. Ace Flowers

This family-owned and operated business is the premier and locally trusted florist in Houston. Ace Flowers has been committed to serving the finest flower arrangements and gifts with prompt and friendly services. They have talented floral designers who are determined to create beautiful flower arrangements that meet your expectations and needs.

Ace Flowersaccepts online orders and offers fast same-day delivery for their customers. They stock a variety of fresh and high-quality flowers such as orchids, roses, garden flowers, flowering plants, wedding bouquets, or sympathy flowers.

Location: 1903 Dairy Ashford, Houston

