Four boutiques to shop children's back to school kit

HOUSTON, TX - New school year is coming and that means it's time to upgrade those school kits. Whether it's the lunch box, backpacks, shoes, dress, shirts, Houston's boutiques got your back. Pay a visit to these four boutiques to shop back-to-school needs.

1) Big Blue Whale

237 W 19th St

At the heart of The Heights, visit Big Blue Whale, an independent store that offers fancy things from tons of amazing toys, puzzles, and small selections of kids' books, stuffed animals, to a unique mask section for school projects. Go through their backpacks and lunch boxes collections for back-to-school starters.

2) Itsy Bitsy Boutique

2511 River Oaks Blvd

Not only this boutique offers baby collections from newborn to tweens, but they also have a great selection of shoes and high-quality clothing which are great for your children's apparel to school. You may also find rare brands like Elephantito, Rylee + Cru, Fiona Walker, and Rachel Riley.

3) Thread Houston

Houston, TX 77080

This is woman-owned upscale children and mom resale boutique since 2010. They offer to buy, sell, trade stylish kids' clothing, maternity, shoes, toys, and baby gear or donate to The Children's Assessment Center who supports sexually abused children and their families. Besides a complete selection of clothing, you can also find lunch boxes, backpacks, and other interactive educational stuff.

4) Little Lords & Ladies

6100 Westheimer Rd #138a

Head over to the west of Galleria and you'll find this boutique and hair salon. Explore an exclusive selection of children's clothing, shoes, hair accessories, and socks while the kids are getting their hair done at its hair salon just in time to welcome the new school year.





