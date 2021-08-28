Best 3 gift shops in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Giving gifts to your friends on birthdays or certain celebrations can give a great vibe for friendship. You can find various types of gifts in well-known shops. Below are the best three gift shops in Houston.

1. British Isles

British Isles, located at 2366 Rice Boulevard, Suite B, Houston, TX 77005, is a store that offers many items including food, tea time, tabletop, collectibles, decor, bath and body, children, stationery and cards, gifts, and wear. There are seven categories of gift items in this store. They are pewter giftware, novelties, flasks and tankards, musical instruments, cards and puzzles, souvenirs and books.

Call the store at (713) 522-6868. The store is open from Monday to Saturday, starting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, it is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2. Gifts of Texas

Gifts of Texas, located at 5015 Westheimer Road, #1452, Houston, TX 77056, is a family-owned store that offers Texas souvenirs. Some of the products include home decor, plates, crosses, clocks, jewelry, boots, photo frames, kitchen accessories, and many more.

The store is open from Monday to Saturday starting from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday, it is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3. Space Montrose

Space Montrose, 1706 Westheimer Road, Suite 2, Houston, TX 77098, is a store that offers items for some categories. They are kiddos, stationery, face masks, accessories, apparel, gift bundles, flair, self-care, journals, mystery boxes, and DIY kits.

The store is open from Monday to Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, it is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday, it is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call the store at (832) 649-5743.

