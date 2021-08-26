Must-Visit Restaurant in Katy, Texas

Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

KATY, TX - With approximately an hour's drive from Houston, Katy is ready to welcome you with its growing culinary scene. From delicious hot dogs, a perfect breakfast menu, to mouthwatering Greek food, the city will get you covered. Here are some must-visit restaurants around Katy, Texas.

1. That's My Dog

The brainchild of Kevin and Ryan Muccular, It is a gourmet hotdog company that has been a favorite spot to find vegan and vegetarian hotdogs. That's My Dog strives to provide a food sanctuary with quality food and excellent service to its customers.

They use only fresh toppings such as fresh garden-grown vegetables like onions and tomatoes, grilled vegetables, and smoked bbq beef. This vegan-friendly spot also hosts Soul Food Sunday.

Location: 22635 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy

2. Snappy's Cafe & Grill

One of the iconic restaurants in Katy, Snappy's has been a neighborhood place known for its perfect breakfast menu. You can enjoy their good breakfast and lunch menu options such as chicken fried steak, lemon baked chicken, meatloaf, chicken dumplings, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, and more.

Location: 5803 Hwy Blvd, Katy

3. Pappa Gyros

If you are a fan of Greek food, this one is your place. Pappa Gyros is Greek American restaurant and has been an outpost serving authentic Greek dishes to Katy. You can enjoy their fresh Greek salad, Chicken Gyros plate, NY Chop Cheese, Authentic Detroit Chili, or Chicago Italian Beef. With their excellent meals and services, Pappa Gyros has been a favorite location in the city.

