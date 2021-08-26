A New Gastropub and Self-Service Bar Opened in Spring Branch

Pixabay/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX - After several delays, Shoot The Moon — a new self-serve bar and a gastropub finally opened in the Spring Branch area. It is the first venture of the brainchild of Hay Merchant Alums, Kevin Floyd and Dax McAnear with the owner of Cecil's Pub Jonas Herd.

Situated at 8155 Long Point in Spring Branch Village, Shoot The Moon has something unique to offer its customers, it is the wall of self-serve beer, wine, and cocktail taps. The bar will give customers a special card that adds to their tab each time they pour a one-ounce drink from the faucet wall.

Shoot The Man boasts a selection of 30 drinks, most of which are craft beers, some brewed in Texas. You can find plenty of sparkling, white, and red wine from several regions including the United States, South America, France, and Italy. And also a wide selection of spirits such as whiskey, vodka, bourbon, tequila, rum, mezcal, and gin.

The tap is easy to operate, customers just insert their card into the reader and pull the lever for any drink they want. There are currently four taps featuring batch cocktails, two classics and two house originals. Bramble and Old Fashioned for classics. For house originals are Red Shirt, which contains vodka, simple syrup, strawberry-infused Aperol, and lime juice, and Oaxacan Viejo, which features a margarita, jalapeno simple syrup and mezcal.

For the food menu, you can expect modern but casual dishes such as small plates, pizzas, entrées, and salads. For the small plate section, you can choose your favorites like chicken wings, waffle fries, fried calamari, or housemade hummus. You can also found less common pub snacks on the menu items such as Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms, fried cheese curds, and various meats like chicken feet and crab claws.

