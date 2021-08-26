Must-Visit French Restaurants in Houston

Lachlan Ross/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX - Considered the epitome of culinary excellence, French cuisine has been recognized as the most respected and prestigious cuisine in the world. We have gathered three must-visit French restaurants in the city for you, so get ready to delight yourself with some French delicacies.

1. Artisans Restaurant

This trendy location has been serving the finest French cuisine in Houston since 2012. For their accomplishments in serving the culinary industry Artisans Restaurant was named as 'The Most Popular Restaurant in Town" by Zomato in 2020 and won the 2020 Diners Choice Award. Situated in the midtown neighborhood of Houston, it is a great place to enjoy your favorite French food in a warm setting and chic rustic interior.

Artisans Restaurant features exceptional French menu items focus on original combinations and creative culinary dishes. This restaurant offers front-row dining with personal and up-close views of their open kitchen. They also offer fancy private dining rooms ideal to accommodate all sizes of events and parties.

Location: 3201 Louisiana Street, Houston

2. Étoile Cuisine Et Bar

A sophisticated French restaurant in town where you can find traditional and seasonal menus. The owners Philippe Verpiand and Monica Bui aim to provide a wonderful place for food lovers to come together and enjoy great cuisine with excellent services.

Chef Philippe serves traditional and seasonal menu items to make sure the restaurant provides the freshest ingredients and products available. Consider trying their sandwiches that feature a choice of Pommes Frites or salad. They also offer gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian menu options.

Location: 1101-11 Uptown Park Boulevard, Houston

3. Brasserie 19

A fancy French restaurant that offers a modern fusion of renowned French brasserie dishes and American influences to serve up a delectable menu. Located at River Oaks Shopping Center, Brasserie 19 features sophisticated interiors bathed in exquisite grays and whites with white marble and antique wood used throughout.

For their signature menu, you can try half-shell oysters, the trout almondine, filet frites, and frisee salad served with lardon and poached egg. This restaurant can seat up to 20 with prix fixe menu services and wine pairings.

Location: 1962 West Gray Street, Houston

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.