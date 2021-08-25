Houston, TX

Top Three Tutoring Centers in Houston

Jessica Yang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Q4XR_0bcf9zYs00
Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX - There are plenty of advantages you can get from having a tutor including unique and individual learning experiences, improve study habits, improve academic performance, and many more. Whether you have been looking for an effective tutor for your kids or yourself, here are the top three tutoring centers in the city.

1. Elite Private Tutors

This acclaimed tutoring center is featured in several major publications such as ABC News, The Washington Post, The Huffington Post, Vanity Fair, and many more. Elite Private Tutors has been dedicated to making every child a successful learner and help them to surpass and fulfill their educational goals.

This tutoring center specializes in personal coaching, one-on-one academic coaching, college consulting, and test preparation. Their tutors are well-trained professionals who undergo the exceptional tutor training program and learned how to be enthusiastic, patient, and charismatic tutors.

Location: 5927 Almeda Road, Houston

2. Educere Tutoring

As one of the leading tutoring centers in the city, Educere Tutoring is known for its excellent service, scheduling system, and a great place to study. Located on Houston's west side, this center offers one-on-one personal tutoring services.

Educere Tutoring provides tutoring services for elementary, junior high, high school students, and students on several university-level courses. They offer help with homework, ACT, SAT, GED, TAKS, exam preparation, test-taking skills, study skills, and other standardized tests.

Location: 9039 Katy Freeway, Suite 302, Houston

3. Varsity Tutors

One of the best tutoring centers in the city, Varsity Tutors has been committed to connecting students and experts in any subject, anytime, and anywhere. This center offers tutoring services for students in pre-K studies, collegiate classes, and professional skills.

Varsity Tutors also offer tutoring services with exam preparation for exams including SAT, ISEE, ACT, and STAAR. This center will help you study well in a comfortable environment where you can create your own schedule, either online or at home.

Location: 6100 Main Street, Houston

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, blogger, gamer.

Houston, TX
370 followers

More from Jessica Yang

Houston, TX

Top Houston Dog Walkers

HOUSTON, TX - HOUSTON, TX - There are many reasons why you should walk your dogs regularly including improving digestive and urinary health, improving physical fitness, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, and more. Here are the top three dog walkers in Houston who are ready to help you with your furry friend's sporting needs.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top Acupuncture Clinics in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - As part of traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture has numerous benefits, including reducing stress, boosting the immune system, relieving pain, reducing eye strain, and many more. If you are interested in trying this natural therapeutic treatment, you can visit one of these top acupuncture clinics in the city.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston ISD Students are Back to In-person learning

HOUSTON, TX - Houston Independent School Year officially returns to school and students are back to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year with the first day of school on August 23.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Fun Events Happening in Houston This Saturday (September 4)

HOUSTON, TX - Haven't decided what to do this Saturday yet? There are some fun events happening around the city this weekend. Here are some upcoming free events in Houston that you can join to have a wonderful Saturday.

Read full story
Houston, TX

3 Lovely Underrated Wedding Venues Around Houston

Houston, TX - Are you searching for a unique and special spot to hold your wedding? If so, there are some non-traditional venues in Houston where it’s just perfect for a beautiful wedding to take place. Here are 3 underrated venues that will be a charming place for you to say “I do.” in Houston.

Read full story
Houston, TX

3 places to get a good deal for wedding dresses in Houston

Houston, TX - Shopping for a perfect wedding dress at the right price can be difficult for any bride to be. Especially considering weddings are kind of a once in a lifetime special moment.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 3 Houston Marriage Counselors

HOUSTON, TX - A marriage counselor can help facilitate better communication to address and identify the problems in your marriage or relationship. Here are the top three marriage counselors in Houston who are ready to help you and your partner to improve your marital relationship.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top New Houston Restaurants to Visit in September

HOUSTON, TX - As the culinary scene in Houston continues to evolve, it always has something for you. There are several new eateries open in the city which could be your next favorite destination. Here are some new restaurants around Houston you should check out in September.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Upcoming Free Events in Katy This Week (September 2-4)

KATY, TX - The city has some exciting events happening this weekend to keep you entertained. We have compiled a list of several upcoming events in Katy that you can join for free.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Former Convicts Study Teaching at The UHCL Bridges Out Program

HOUSTON, TX - According to a report from American Psychological Association, there are more than 600,000 people are released from prison every year, of which about 75% of them are recaptured within five years. Apparently, convictions limit job prospects, and Associate Professor of Humanities at the University Houston-Clear Lake Shreerekha Subramanian seeks to address this issue.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Upcoming Nightlife Events in Houston This Week (September 1-3)

HOUSTON, TX - There are a number of fantastic nightlife events happening in Houston this week. It's definitely a great way to wrap up your tiring day by coming to a party or two with your partner and friends. We have gathered some upcoming exciting nightlife events around the city this week for you nightlife lovers!

Read full story
Houston, TX

UH Law Center Student Finds Fulfillment During Public Interest Fellowship

HOUSTON, TX - Ryan Cooper, a 2L student at the University of Houston Law Center, was unsure about his future career following his freshman year in law school. But soon after he worked with the Department of Veteran Affairs this summer, the veteran said he saw his education come full circle as he served fellow veterans.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top 3 Commercial Cleaning Services in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, TX - When you don't have time to clean your house, a cleaning service company can help you solve your problem. Below is a list of cleaning services that can help you clean your house.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Get the best service from these 3 chimney sweeps

HOUSTON, TX - Cleaning a chimney is not an easy job. You need the help of a chimney sweep to clean and maintain your chimney. Listed below are three chimney sweeps that can help you in Houston.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Top Stunning Flower Shops in Houston

Situated between the Medical Center and Downtown Houston, this family-owned flower shop has been around since 1983. Fannin Flowers has various floral arrangements, fresh-cut plants and flowers with seasonal rotations of beautiful products and permanent staples available for purchase.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Four boutiques to shop children's back to school kit

HOUSTON, TX - New school year is coming and that means it's time to upgrade those school kits. Whether it's the lunch box, backpacks, shoes, dress, shirts, Houston's boutiques got your back. Pay a visit to these four boutiques to shop back-to-school needs.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Best 3 gift shops in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Giving gifts to your friends on birthdays or certain celebrations can give a great vibe for friendship. You can find various types of gifts in well-known shops. Below are the best three gift shops in Houston.

Read full story
Houston, TX

New Associate Provost for UHV

HOUSTON, TX - The University of Houston Victoria announced its new associate provost, Joann Olson. She is an associate professor in the School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development.

Read full story
Houston, TX

3 recommended tailors in Houston with great reputations

Houston, TX - Do you have some clothing pieces that stay unused because of the wrong size? Or maybe the style doesn’t really fit your image? If you do have it, the right solution is to go to a tailor.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Baylor's research dietitian explains the risk of excess screen time during virtual school year

HOUSTON, TX - Baylor College of Medicine research dietitian, Alicia Beltran describes the risk of excess screen time during the school year in this pandemic and also the tips to manage the screen time by having some breaks for other activities.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy