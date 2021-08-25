Mariana Kurnyk/Pexels

PASADENA, TX - Whether it's a sweet bread or savory pastry, a freshly baked bakery will always make a good start to your day. Here are the top 3 bakeries in Pasadena, to find your favorite sweet and savory treats.

1. Tepatitlan Bakery

This traditional Mexican bakery has been serving the best bakery items in Pasadena since 2012. You can find savory bread, cakes, pastries, tamales, cookies, and authentic dishes at Tepatitlan Bakery. This bakeshop strives to provide its customers with amazing bakery products in a cozy space. It is a wonderful place to hang out with your friends.

Tepatitlan has old-world techniques and uses the highest to make their bakery products and proudly delivers them to every customer at affordable prices. This bakeshop is an expert in creating authentic pastries and custom cakes. Consider trying their Bread Pudding, Flatbreads, Cheese Bread & Cookies, and Pan Dulce.

Location: 2622 Spencer Highway, Pasadena

2. Morning Kolaches

If you are a fan of kolache, this one is your spot. Morning Kolaches has been committed to serving savory and sweet kolache pastry rolls as its authentic products and breakfast eats for the community. This bakery offers delicious kolaches and pastries such as cream cheese, cherry, peach, strawberry, and apple.

You can also find vegan and gluten-free bakery goods at this bakery. There are 5 branches of Morning Kolaches across the U.S. It is definitely a great place to enjoy either sweet or savory treats with your friends. Make sure to try their Ham and Swiss, Jalapeno, Potato Egg Cheese and Butter Coffee.

Location: 3910 Fairmont Parkway, #K, Pasadena

3. El Bolillo Bakery

Situated on Southmore Avenue, it is a Mexican dessert shop and bakery. Started in 2018, El Bolillo Bakery began as a small Mexican bakery in Houston. This bakery has a talented team that provides the largest variety of Tres Leches cakes every day. It is a great place to celebrate any special occasion like birthdays, weddings, baby showers, and any gathering event.

El Bolillo Bakery is perfect to enjoy the delicious Mexican sweet bread with your family and friends. They also have another branch in Houston.

Location: 917 Southmore Avenue, Pasadena

