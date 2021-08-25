San Jacinto College student receives finish line grant

Javier Trueba/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - San Jacinto College student, Tori Thomas felt grateful when she found out that she's eligible to receive the Finish Line grant.

The Finish Line Grant is known as the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program, funded by the San Jacinto College’s allocation from The Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. The program provides financial support, a $2,500 max per student for covering the tuition of over three semesters.

Dr. Sarah Janes, San Jacinto College Associate Vice Chancellor of Continuing & Professional Development acknowledged that during this time, many students are struggling to have consistent income since the pandemic affected their job, college plans, and more.

Therefore, this program is created to support them financially to ease their burden. Just like its name, this program aims to help students cross the finish line in earning their degree or certificate — especially those who have previously stopped from undergraduate institutes and displaced Texas workers who want to upskill and re-enter the workforce.

Thomas' plan is to reskill for better career opportunities while working full time after earning her associate degree at SJC. She wanted to show other young women that achieving your goals is possible if you're discipline on your prayer and routine.

Though Thomas wasn't sure what kind of grants or scholarship she would qualify for, she tried it anyway — she found the Finish Line grant flyer on the SJC website and contact the program to see if she's eligible.

Thomas said for other students not to hesitate to try, even if it's too good to be true. Now, Thomas is ready to attend the San Jac LVN program in fall 2021.

