Houston's West Side High School honors David Castro with ‘Random Acts Of Kindness’

HOUSTON, TX - This Tuesday, Westside High School, the Houston Independent School District community, Superintendent Millard House, along with family members honored David Castro with the Random Acts of Kindness movement.

All of them including the Westside Wolf Band gathered around the tree that represents optimism on the second day of school as David's father, Paul Castro who started the #RAKDavid movement.

David Castro was a senior as well as a captain on the Wolf Band Drumline, especially of the entire percussion section. David was 17-year-old when he died on July 7 due to gunshot wounds on his head from a drive-by shooting. He was returning home after a Houston Astros game with his father, Paul.

David Castro was in his sixth grade at West Briar Middle School when he started playing percussion. His friends described David as someone who is kind, motivated, focused, responsible, and well-prepared.

The ceremony began with Principal Keri Wittpen, also introducing The Wolf Band, and presenting the tree to the guests and media in attendance.

The Wolf Band played a few cadences that they usually heard at pep rallies and other school events, surrounded by the tree planted in David Castro’s honor.

As the band director, Gerardo Gonzalez is glad that the drumline did a great job to support each other in the time since David's death. He also added that the team has realized the importance of acceptance to honor and remember David as their captain. By committing to great teamwork for this season, it would make David proud to be a drum captain.

Associate principal Tyrone Davis, who oversaw the event said the loss of David Castro was hard for him to face as an educator. He recalled David as an extraordinary student that was not only excelled academically but also a very respected musician.

David's death impacted the whole Westside community and many people across the nation. Through #RAKDavid, the students and staff are given the chance to cherish David's life by spreading kindness worldwide.

